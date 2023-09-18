The new week has begun with losses for most indices, as the spike in oil and chip sector worries put investors in cautious mode ahead of the Fed decision, says Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks slip as oil gains
“Everyone is worried about oil prices, and what they will mean for inflation figures heading into the end of the year. While the recent pickup in US price growth is unlikely to shift the Fed into hiking on Wednesday, another hike before year-end seems more plausible.”
Chip stocks lead the fallers
“Friday’s worries about the chip sector have spread to other stocks too as recession fears return. These have never been very far beneath the surface, and have come bubbling back following TSMC’s warning on Friday.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.0700 on renewed USD weakens
EUR/USD gained traction and advanced to the 1.0700 area during the American trading hours on Monday. The positive shift seen in risk mood, as reflected by rising US stocks, makes it difficult for the US Dollar to find demand and helps the pair push higher.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2400 as risk mood improves
Following a choppy European session, GBP/USD climbed above 1.2400 in the second half of the day on Monday. The improving risk mood doesn't allow the USD to preserve its strength and supports the pair ahead of the key central bank meetings later in the week.
Gold clings to modest daily gains near $1,930
Gold price stays in positive territory at around $1,930 on Monday. Ahead of the Fed's highly-anticipated interest rate decision on Wednesday, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield moves sideways near 4.3%, limiting XAU/USD's volatility.
Shiba Inu whales move 1.52 trillion SHIB overnight, meme coin gears for recovery
Shiba Inu, one of the largest meme coins in the crypto ecosystem, seems to be gearing towards a price recovery, according to the latest on-chain developments.
S&P 500 Forecast: Instacart IPO, Fed interest rate decision lead weekly calendar
The S&P 500 sank for the second week in a row last week as the utility sector led the index by gaining 2.7%, while the information technology sector’s 2.2% pullback caused the index as a whole to slide 0.16% despite a large advance midweek.