After the excitement of last week, things have calmed down, and stocks have made headway this afternoon, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
Bank fears dissipate for now
“Last week seemed to point towards renewed volatility thanks to the banking sector’s troubles, but these have vanished for the time being. Stocks have begun the final week of Q1 on a more positive note – the lack of any more headlines about Deutsche Bank have been a big relief for investors, although nervousness still persists.”
But worries remain as recession risks grow
“A recession is still the broad expectation for the end of 2023, following the recent turmoil. What promises to provide volatility is the divergence in the market’s and the Fed’s views of when rates will come down. Normally April sees stocks pick up steam in their move higher, but this seems like a much dicier prospect this year.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
