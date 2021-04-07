Anthony Cheung Anthony Cheung
Stocks consolidate near highs as US yields continue to decline [Video]

- Overview of market sentiment at the EU open (00:00).

- Moderna vaccine being rolled out in the UK (3:02).

- Update on Iran negotiations and API inventories (7:09).

- Quiet calendar for the day ahead with FOMC mins due later (8:22).

