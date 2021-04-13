Top daily news
Equities are mixed currently in cautious trading ahead of key US inflation report later today. Wall Street pulled back on Monday after indexes closed at record highs on Friday. Tesla shares rose 3.7% Monday after Canaccord Genuity upgraded the EV maker's shares to "buy" saying the company could become "the brand" in energy storage, Apple stocks closed down 1.99% amid reports the company faced supply shortage of upcoming high-end iPad displays.
Forex news
|Currency Pair
|Change
|EUR USD
|-0.09%
|GBP USD
|+0.14%
|USD JPY
|+0.35%
|AUD USD
|-0.25%
The Dollar strengthening has resumed currently . The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, slipped 0.1% Monday while US Treasury reported budget deficit hit record high for March.
Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD reversed their sliding Monday as Eurostat reported euro-zone retail sales rose 3% over month in February after 5.2% drop in previous month, when an 1.3% increase was forecast, Both pairs are lower currently. USD/JPY joined AUD/USD’s continued retreating Monday with both Australian dollar and yen lower against the greenback currently.
Stock market news
|Indices
|Change
|Dow Jones Index
|-0.04%
|GB 100 Index
|-0.26%
|Nikkei Index
|+0.72%
|Hang Seng Index
|+0.51%
Futures on three main US stock indexes are down currently while US 10-year Treasury yields hover around 1.691% ahead of US inflation data at 14:30 CET today. The three US main stock benchmarks recorded losses ranging from 0.02% to 0.4% Monday.
European stock indexes are lower currently after closing lower Monday while UK government announced it was relaxing lockdown measures in England. Asian indexes are mixed today with Nikkei leading gainers while China’s exports in dollar terms rose by 30.6% in March from a year earlier while imports jumped 38.1% compared to the same time last year.
Commodity market news
|Commodities
|Change
|Brent Crude Oil
|+0.6%
|WTI Crude
|+0.62%
Brent is extending gains today ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute later today. Prices closed higher Monday amid reports the Yemen-based Houthi movement had fired missiles on Saudi oil sites. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for May rose 0.6% and is higher currently. June Brent added 0.5% to $63.28 a barrel on Monday.
Gold market news
|Metals
|Change
|Gold
|-0.31%
Gold prices are extending losses today . June gold slumped 0.7% to $1732.70 an ounce on Monday, lowest closing in a week.
