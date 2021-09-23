S&P/ASX 200 Index (^AXJO) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast.
Plus CBA ANZ BHP RIO FMG, IRON ORE, COPPER, CRUDE, AUDUSD, GOLD, SILVER, DXY, NIFTY 50, CHINA A50 Shanghai Composite SSEC.
ASX 200 Index Overview: bearish, but a complicated Wave (4).
ASX200 Elliott Wave Wave iv) back to 7200.
Trading Levels: Minor Level 7000 as the next support.
ASX200 Trading Strategy: Taking profit on short trades.
Commodities:
Copper Elliott Wave tracking tow counts, but expect higher price levels.
Iron Ore finding support.
US Spot Gold Elliott Wave c) of B Triangle.
Australian Stocks:
Finance and Bank to roll over lower shortly.
Resource stocks Looking for lows in resource stocks and commodities.
Video Chapters:
00:00 ASX200 Banks XXJ,CBA & ANZ Elliott Wave Analysis.
09:20 Nifty 50 & China A 50 Shanghai Comp SSEC Elliott Wave Analysis.
12:00 Commodities Iron Ore Copper Crude Gold Elliott Wave Analysis.
17:22 AUDUSD & DXY Elliott Wave Analysis.
26:20 ASX Resource Stocks NYSE BHP ASX BHP FMG Elliott Wave Analysis.
32:00 Thank you for watching ASX200 Elliott Wave Analysis.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears struggle below 1.1700 amid oversold RSI
EUR/USD bears take a breather around fresh monthly low. Euro seesaws around the monthly low near 1.1690 amid a sluggish start to Thursday’s Asian session. The currency major pair struggles to extend the Fed-led fall as RSI conditions turn oversold.
GBP/USD: Bears brace for July low ahead of BOE
GBP/USD bears keep controls around 1.3620 amid the initial Asian session on the Super Thursday, after refreshing the monthly low with 1.3609 due to the Fed tapering before a few hours. The cable pair’s recent fall broke an ascending support line from July, which in turn joins bearish MACD signals to hint at the quote’s further downside.
EUR/USD: Bears struggle below 1.1700 amid oversold RSI
EUR/USD bears take a breather around fresh monthly low. Euro seesaws around the monthly low near 1.1690 amid a sluggish start to Thursday’s Asian session. The currency major pair struggles to extend the Fed-led fall as RSI conditions turn oversold.
XLM bears to shake out bulls if $0.30 holds as resistance
XLM price is flirting with testing the $0.30 value area but faces a collection of Fibonacci and Ichimoku zones ahead. If bulls cannot breach and stay above $0.30, then XLM bears are likely to regain control and push XLM further south.
Fed Rate Policy Decision: The taper is coming, “soon”
Fed leaves fed funds rate, bond program unchanged as widely expected. The Fed held the base rate near zero, lowered its growth estimates and predicted higher inflation, but it was Powell’s insistence that a taper is coming that garnered the market attention.