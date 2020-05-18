S&P 500: Triple triumph thanks to Moderna, potential Chinese V-shaped recovery, softer US tone on China

- Stocks are rising on hopes from a vaccine, coming primarily from Moderna.
- China's oil demand is nearing pre-crisis levels, a sign of recovery.
- Within anti-Beijing comments, a White House adviser also noted China is adhering to the trade deal.
Recovering only maybe at the end of 2021? Doom and gloom? Not so fast, as stock markets are on the rise, with S&P futures topping the 2,900 level and eyeing the post-crash highs once again.
Investors seem to ignore the depressing comments from Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, who warned of a long road ahead.
1) Maybe there is a vaccine?
A full recovery will have to wait for a vaccine, said Powell. And new hope is emerging.
Moderna, an American pharmaceutical company, said that it is seeing positive results in its coronavirus vaccine trials. While details are lacking and being able to manufacture and distribute an immunization may take time, the firm's announcement is good news.
The Jenner Institute at Oxford University is also making headway in its own efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.
2) V-shaped recovery in China
Bloomberg has reported that Chinese oil demand is almost back to pre-virus levels. Consumption of diesel and gasoline fuel has already fully recovered amid higher usage of cars – better for social distancing – and resumption of activity in factories.
After a decline of around 20%, consumption is around 13 million barrels per day, down from a peak of 13.7 mbpd in December 2019.
China was the first to suffer from the coronavirus, initially tried to cover up, but quickly imposed a harsh lockdown. Its preliminary signs of a V-shaped recovery is encouraging for the world economy.
3) Softer US approach to China?
Peter Navarro, a China hawk at the White House, alleged over the weekend that China sent infected people on planes to sow the seeds of the disease. That is harsh rhetoric, moving a step higher in comparison to comments by President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
On Monday, his WH peer Kevin Hasset said that China seems to adhere to the deal signed only January 15. While the economic adviser to the president did have some criticism against Beijing – saying it has brought a reboot to relations – his tone is already much more moderate.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces above 1.08 amid vaccine optimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.08, rising. Moderna's progress toward a coronavirus vaccine has boosted sentiment and pushes the safe-haven dollar down. China's rising oil demand is also helping to outweigh concerns about Sino-American relations.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.2150, shrugging off concerns
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2150 amid US dollar weakness. The pound is shrugging off fraught post-Brexit negotiations and speculation that the BOE could set negative interest rates.
Gold retreats from fresh 7.5 year highs
Gold has retreated from the new 7.5-year high above $1,760 as investors shy away from the precious metal amid a better market mood.
Ethereum bids to lead the way to the moon
Ethereum takes over from Bitcoin and bets on increasing its market share beyond 10%. Bitcoin runs out of strength to face a scenario of multiple technical resistances. Ripple is still weak but could surprise on the upside in the next few days.
WTI rallies 5% to fresh monthly tops above $31, focus on expiry play
Heading into the expiry week, WTI (June futures on Nymex) bulls show little sign of nervousness when compared to the May contract expiry carnage.