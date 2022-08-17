Recap 8/16 - The S&P opened with an 7 handle gap down and then declined another 13 handles into a 10:35 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P rallied 47 handles into a 2:11 PM high of the day. From that high, the S&P declined 35 handles into an 2:48 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 22 handles into a 3:50 PM high. From that high, the S&P pulled back 7 handles into the close.

8/16 – The major indices had a mixed to slightly higher day to finish with the following closes: DJIA + 238.37; S&P 500 + 8.06; and the Nasdaq Comp. -25.50.

Looking Ahead – We have three points indicating a turn for 8/17. However, Tuesday’s sloppy price action is lacked a good set up. Please see details below.

The Now Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

2. E. 8/16 AC – Helio Jupiter enters Aries. Major change in trend Coffee, Corn, Gold, Oats, OJ, Silver, Sugar, Wheat.

F. 8/18 AC – Moon’s North Node 45 US Venus. Moderate change in trend US Stocks, T-Bonds, US Dollar.

G. 8/19 AC – Geo Mars enters Gemini. Important change in trend Stocks.

Stock market key dates

Market Math

8/17 = 20,643 music days > 2/09/1966 MAJOR HIGH.

8/23 = 17,424 (132^2) days > 12/09/1974 MAJOR LOW.

8/28 = 8,192 music days > 3/24/2000 MAJOR HIGH.

Fibonacci – 8/17, 8/22,

Astro – 8/19, 8/24, 8/26 AC.

Support - 4285, 4228 Resistance – 4330, 4367.

Support - 4285, 4228 Resistance – 4330, 4367.

