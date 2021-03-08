Treasury Bear Frenzy
Bloomberg reports Treasuries Bear Frenzy Was the Biggest on Record Last Week.
Bond bearishness hit a record level last week as investors piled into short bets on Treasuries.
An aggregate gauge of the change in net non-commercial positions across the Treasuries futures curve dropped by the most on in record, according to the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission data. The change was equivalent to $45 billion in benchmark Treasuries net short positions, according to TD Securities strategist Penglu Zhao.
“Specs piled into shorts across the curve last week as the market became agitated on Fed tapering and early hiking risks,” Zhao wrote Friday. “Dealers and levered funds were net buyers, while asset managers and other investors are net sellers.”
Barchart 10-Year Treasury COT
That is a chart of 10-Year Treasuries courtesy of Barchart.
On the surface the above chart looks extremely ordinary.
Shorts are nowhere near record levels as you can by looking at the red line (commercials) who take the opposite side of the speculators.
Closer inspection of the data is more interesting.
The commercial traders are only net long 278,002 contracts now vs. 852,899 on August 20. We are not close to a record now.
But look who is leading the way. Small speculators are net short a whopping 182,391 contracts.
CotBase 10-Year Note Futures
CotBase has a subscription but it does provide one year for free. It plots small speculators on a different scale.
It's the small specs who are plowing into the shorts on 10-Year Treasuries.
I went back 5 years on Barchart and I do not spot a larger short position by the small specks on this contract.
CotBase 5-Year Note Futures
CotBase 30-Year Bond Futures CotBase Interest Rate Complex 2021-03-04
CotBase Interest Rate Complex
Small Specs Lead the Shorting
It's pretty clear who is leading the way on interest rate futures and it is also clear why.
- Powell Confirms Easy Money Until the Cows Come Home
- Deficits are rising as a $1.9 Trillion Covid Spending Compromise Just Passed the Senate
- Fed Hubris: Housing Prices Show the Fed is Making the Same Inflation Mistake
The concern is easy to see, too easy in fact. Futures trades so "obvious" that small specs pile on in record numbers don't get rewarded for long.
I suspect a strong rally in bonds will soon wipe out the latecomers into these trades.
This material is based upon information that Sitka Pacific Capital Management considers reliable and endeavors to keep current, Sitka Pacific Capital Management does not assure that this material is accurate, current or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops below 0.77 as risk reverses and lifts the US dollar
AUD/USD is off the highs, back under 0.7700 as risk sentiment turns sour, lifting the haven demand for the US dollar. Negative S&P 500 futures and rally in Treasury yields also cap the upside, as markets ignore upbeat China's trade figures.
Gold’s recovery stalls below key $1715 barrier amid surging yields
Gold (XAU/USD) is consolidating its recovery above $1700, having hit nine-month lows at $1687 on Friday. US Senate passed the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill on Saturday, which helped power the recovery in gold.
GBP/USD turns south towards 1.3800 amid worsening mood
GBP/USD has come under renewed selling pressure and targets the 1.3800 level, as the return of risk-off mood boosts the US dollar across the board. All eyes remain on the BOE Governor Bailey's speech.
Dogecoin price could see a 10% to 15% upswing if this key level is conquered
Dogecoin price shows an 8% surge in the last three hours, indicating an increase in buying activity. This sudden uptick has caused DOGE to slice through the crucial level at $0.053. However, only a decisive close above this level will decide DOGE’s fate.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).