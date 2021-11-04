They kept rates unchanged at 0.10 bps and asset purchases at the same rate of $4 bln per week. This was expected. Furthermore, they finished their yield target of 0.10 bps for the April 2024 Australian Government bond. Arguably this was expected too as they had stopped defending the yield prior to the meeting.
Inflation comments
The RBA tipped their hat to rising inflation pressures. This was conceded by the fact that they abandoned the April 2024 bond yield target as they recognised the systemic risk of fighting the market’s drive to push short end yields higher.
However, the RBA stated that the market had ‘overreacted’ to recent inflation data and that they consider inflation has remained low in underlying terms at 2.1%. The headline inflation of 3% was being driven higher by petrol, homes, and supply chain issues.
The inflation forecasts
-
Underlying inflation to 2.25% over 2021/2022.
-
Underlying inflation to 2.50% in 2023.
The uncertainty to the RBA’s projections was all around ‘how persistent’ the current disruptions to global supply chains would be and what happens to wages. You see, the RBA are playing the same game of ‘ how transitory is transitory’. They are uncertain.
Wage focus
The RBA board require the labour market to be tight enough to generate wages growth that is materially higher than it is currently. This is where the RBA want to see the inflation being driven from. The RBA see that is ‘likely to take some time.
The takeaway
Expect the market to be very sensitive to wage growth data. If we see signs of faster than expected wage growth expect this to boost the AUD. Also, remember that Australia’s largest export is Iron Ore and its prices have been falling sharply recently. This is a drag on the AUD, but a snap higher in Iron Ore prices will be supportive for the AUD. Always worth remembering.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1550 after testing the year low
EUR/USD bounced from a daily low at 1.1527, but remains pressured in the 1.1550 area on the broad-based dollar’s strength. Weaker yields amid policymakers from around the world down talking inflation-related concerns, had no impact on the greenback.
GBP/USD extends post-BOE slump to 1.3470
GBP/USD came under strong bearish pressure after the Bank of England decided to leave its policy rate unchanged at 0.1% while downplaying inflation concerns. Dollar’s strength and a dismal equities behavior add to the bearish case.
Gold back to its comfort zone ahead of 1,800
Gold prices soared to fresh weekly highs, with spot hitting an intraday high of $1,798.90 a troy ounce. The bright metal jumped following the Bank of England monetary policy announcement, as the UK central bank decided to keep rates and the APP unchanged.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu at war as Binance, Crypto.com add SHIB-DOGE trading pair
Dogecoin and Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu tokens rank among the highest traded cryptocurrencies on Indian cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGE and SHIB rivalry ensues with the addition of SHIB-DOGE trading pairs on spot exchanges.
Dovish surprises force yields lower
Stock markets are making small gains as we move towards the end of the week, as investors digest the latest policy decisions from the Fed and BoE and look ahead to tomorrow's jobs report.