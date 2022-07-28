A rally in duration-sensitive assets, with tech equities outperforming, implies a dovish pivot from the FOMC in its decision to hike the Fed funds by 75bp. That interpretation is a big stretch, but a shift away from forward guidance after Chair Powell signalled monetary policy is now in neutral territory represents a significant change. In other words, monetary policy is no longer on auto-pilot and will be data-dependent. Still, further hikes will be restrictive with the policy rate at neutral.
Positive cross-asset price action following the FOMC reflects more benign front-end rates pricing. There is ~100bp priced for the year’s remaining three meetings, broadly implying +50bp in September and +25bp at each of the November and December meetings, ahead of ~50bp of cuts priced for 2023. That backdrop suggests a growth slowdown that pulls inflation down.
With an increasingly data-dependent Fed, the volatility of central bank decisions increases, requiring a higher risk premium. Hence CPI releases have become ten folds more critical. Slow-to-decline CPI inflation would suggest market pricing is not aggressive enough.
For now, though, lower US real yields are positive for duration-sensitive equities, gold and crypto and a headwind for the USD. The JPY is the biggest beneficiary in G10 FX (+1% vs. the USD), gold and crypto and a headwind for the USD. The JPY is the biggest beneficiary in G10 FX.
Fed Chair Powell noted the importance of the Q2 Employment Cost Index (ECI) due Friday since slower wage growth is essential to get inflation down to its 2% target. Note that the knee-jerk rally in risk assets - like the past few times - could turn out to be a false dawn.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0200 as investors assess latest EU data
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0200 in the European session. The data from the euro area showed that the GDP grew at an annualized pace of 4% in Q2 and HICP inflation jumped to 8.9% in July. Both of these prints surpassed market expectations.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2200 as dollar recovers
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.2200 ahead of the key inflation data from the US. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 1% on the day, the dollar managed to stage a rebound and caused the pair to edge lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-week highs, holds above $1,760
Gold has erased a portion of its daily gains in the European session after having touched its highest level in three weeks at $1,768. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising 1% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Is BTC out of the ‘bearish’ woods yet?
Bitcoin price has been extremely bullish ever since July 26, when it kick-started a second bullish leg. Regardless, BTC is yet to face another hurdle that will determine if there are buyers with conviction behind the recent run-up or if it is built on weak-handed longs.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!