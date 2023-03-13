USD/JPY climbed higher after BoJ stuck with its ultra-easy monetary policy
The increase of 0.5% in USD-JPY las Friday can be considered restrained compared to the 2% rise that occurred after the meeting on January 18th. It is also modest in light of the fact that Japan's 10-year swap rates fell from 87bp to 77bp before increasing slightly by 2bp last Friday morning.
Additionally, 10-year JGB (Japanese Government Bonds) yields have dropped below the 50bp limit for the first time in a month. The decline in US yields last Friday has likely helped stabilize USD-JPY to some extent due to concerns about stress in the US banking sector.
As a result, the historical correlations between US yields, JPY, and the VIX may behave more in line with one another. I anticipate that USD-JPY will continue to experience high volatility as we await significant US data releases this Tuesday.
Furthermore, Japan will release their February trade data this week, and we may see the first round tabulation of Shunto wage negotiations.
GBP/USD is higher this morning, boosted by a better expected GDP print for January
The British economy has exceeded market expectations by experiencing a 0.3% MoM growth instead of the predicted 0.1% increase, partially due to the return of pupils to school following industrial action in December.
Although manufacturing and construction activity unexpectedly decreased, the growth in the services sector helped offset this decline. This data suggests a decreased likelihood of recession, and a few economists anticipate that Q1 GDP forecast may exceed their initial prediction of a 0.3% QoQ contraction.
Over the last month, UK activity has consistently surpassed expectations while inflation data has remained stable.
This welcome growth and inflation improvement has caused the GBP to strengthen and approach a comfortable zone above 1.20 against the USD and EUR. Although the market has already accounted for a 25bp hike at the March meeting, upcoming releases regarding the UK labour market, CPI, and the Budget may influence the decision-making process leading up to the meeting.
Amid the fixation on the US employment report, followers of USD/CAD will need to keep one eye on the Canadian data also
USD/CAD has reached a new YTD high despite a 5bp increase in Canadian peak rate expectations, which are keeping pace with the shift in US peak rate expectations.
The differential in 2-year yields has widened throughout the week, even after last Friday night's partial reversal caused by US banking concerns. As a result, USD-CAD has followed this upward trend. It is uncertain whether Canada's employment data can reverse this move, and it will depend largely on the outcome in the US. In a speech given last Thursday, Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers of the BoC stated that Canada's economy is still experiencing excess demand, and the labour market is surprisingly tight. She also noted that currency weakness can potentially cause upward pressure on inflation, which would need to be incorporated into forecasts if it were to occur. (Bloomberg).
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays firmer above 1.0700 amid unabated USD selling
EUR/USD is holding strong gains above 1.0700 in early Europe. Risk recovery weighs on the safe-haven US Dollar amid renewed dovish Fed bets. US regulators’ efforts to tame financial markets risk from SVB, Signature Bank favor risk profile. US CPI next of note.
GBP/USD bulls prod 50-DMA hurdle above 1.2100 as the key week begins
GBP/USD takes the bids to refresh a three-week high above 1.2100 during early Monday morning in Europe. It should be noted that the multiple catalysts including the UK jobs report and the US inflation data highlight this week an important one for the Cable traders.
Gold looks to regain $1,900 as yields plummet, US inflation eyed
Gold price cheers the previous day’s upside break of the $1,865 hurdle, now support, to refresh a five-week high amid a broad risk-on mood. Adding strength to the precious metal’s advance is the broad-based US Dollar weakness as the US regulators’ efforts to tame the financial crisis, due to the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank fallout.
Coinbase assures recovery of customer funds, as Circle mints $407 million USDC
The United States-based (US) crypto exchange, Coinbase, revealed that it has $240 million stuck at the now-defunct Signature Bank. This marks the collapse of the third bank last week, which started with Silvergate and was soon followed by Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).
No more Fed hikes; SVB, USD vulnerable
Just as the world catches up with our long held Federal Reserve target of 6.5%, from left field, comes a tectonic shift that could well mean we have already seen the very last Federal reserve rate hike. Momentarily supporting stocks, but potentially lethal to the US dollar.