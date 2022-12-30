Gold will rocket to $3,000 next year – at least that’s what Saxo Bank says. Does this prediction make any sense though?
Did you hope gold would break finally $2,000 in 2023? What if I told you that gold is going to soar to at least $3,000?
Have I gone mad? No; that’s not my forecast, I only summarize the Saxo Bank’s Outrageous Predictions for 2023.
According to the publication, next year, the markets will finally discover “that inflation is set to remain ablaze for the foreseeable future”. In the spring, China will fully pivot away from its zero-Covid policy, unleashing demand and a new surge in commodity prices. Inflation will soar again, but this time it will coincide with the Fed’s easy monetary policy amid elevated market volatility and a recession. It will then become clear that the US central bank will fail on its 2% inflation mandate, sending gold prices much higher. The yellow metal is said to be additionally supported by the rising global liquidity and “geopolitical backdrop of an increasing war economy mentality”.
Is this prediction likely?
No, of course it’s not. After all, it’s an outrageous forecast. The second wave of inflation is possible, and it can be more persistent than some optimists assume, but I don’t believe that it will get out of control. Stagflation could complicate curbing inflation to the target, as the Fed could be forced to stimulate the economy at still relatively high inflation.
However, the Fed’s quantitative easing and cuts in the interest rates shouldn’t prompt commercial banks to expand credit significantly during the recession, which means that the broad money supply won’t accelerate again (which would translate into a new burst of inflation).
And, of course, gold soaring to $3,000 is highly unlikely, even with inflation ultimately beating central banks. Given the current level of about $1,800, it would be a 66% surge. The last time gold achieved such an annual rate of returns was in the 1970s. Since then, the highest annual rate of return was 32% in 2007, only after the Great Recession started. In the pandemic year of 2020, gold soared about 25%.
Implications for Gold
What does it all imply for the gold (and silver) market in 2023? Well, as the chart below shows, the price of gold whipsawed in 2022 around $1,800 because of the Fed’s tightening cycle. As the U.S. central bank is going to adopt a more dovish stance in face of the upcoming recession in 2023, gold should rally.
Now, the trillion-dollar question is how much. Assuming a 25-32% surge, as in the last three recessions, the price of gold could skyrocket to $2,200-$2,400. It seems to be a more reasonable prediction, but even this forecast could be too outrageous. If the recession arrives in the second half of 2023 rather than in the first six months, the upside potential of gold will be more limited, especially if we see a rush towards cash and a selloff in the gold market in the
first phase of the economic crisis. In such a scenario, it would be gold’s great achievement to surpass its previous all-time peak of $2,075.
Will that happen? I have no idea, I’m an economist, not a fairy. But I wish all you – both bulls and bears – a fulfillment of your dreams, successful transactions, and financial abundance in the new year of 2023!
Want free follow-ups to the above article and details not available to 99%+ investors? Sign up to our free newsletter today!
All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and Sunshine Profits' employees and associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be a subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA and his associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Mr. Radomski is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Przemyslaw Radomski's, CFA reports you fully agree that he will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Przemyslaw Radomski, CFA, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.0650 as markets head toward end of year
EUR/USD has stretched higher toward 1.0700 before retreating modestly. The US Dollar weakness despite the souring market mood on the last trading day of the year seems to be helping the pair stay in positive territory amid a lack of fundamental drivers.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2000 following earlier climb
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.2050 in the last NA session of 2022. The risk-averse market environment makes it difficult for Pound Sterling to outperform the US Dollar, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,820 as US yields edge higher
Gold price has gathered bullish momentum and advanced to a fresh daily high above $1,825 before losing its traction. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% on the day, making it difficult for XAU/USD to continue to push higher.
Bitcoin whales holding up to 100,000 BTC hunt cycle bottom, here’s what to expect
Bitcoin network’s large wallet investors influence the asset’s price through their transaction activity. Analysts at Santiment found evidence of whale activity influence on the asset’s price.
Week Ahead – NFP and Fed minutes to kickstart the New Year as dollar languishes
Markets will slowly begin to return to normal in the first trading week of 2023, with a number of top-tier releases on the way to liven things up after the holiday lull.