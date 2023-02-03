After being forced to buy every 50-cent incremental dip to stay afloat yesterday and barely break even, today could be a pillow on a desk day for most market participants. Nonetheless, there is no rest for this weary when you trade a 10X standard vol asset.
Outside of this week's realization that much more oil is available on the market than most had assumed, the economic supply and demand variable ultimately upended the China rally cart.
For one, I am unsure where oil will trade next week(I’m guessing higher) as we are now in momentum-chasing mode, layering options on either side of critical technical points where we think CTA's are lurking. It is not the cheapest strategy, but it is prudent in this market.
Traders entered the year believing that inflation was yesterday's problem, but growth is still the main worry for 2023. While we expect all significant economic engines to avoid recession this year (except for the UK), so higher oil prices in tow, it is essential not to be complacent about the risk of a US recession, given the significant impact on oil prices it would likely entail.
With few easy portfolio hedges for oil, you are either out or in. Trading in an oversupply -mode where any weaker US economic data could trigger a $2.00 + sell-off; hence oil prices are perilously perched, especially if we get a payrolls clunker. So on any recessionary vibes via weaker US economic data, the oil markets will likely take another beating.
In addition to supply concerns, LNY hangover perhaps drove yesterday's plunder as mobility green shoots failed to translate into a pick up in oil imports to China.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.0850 after impressive US jobs data
EUR/USD came under strong bearish pressure and declined below 1.0850 in the American session. With the latest data from the US revealing a 517,000 growth in Nonfarm Payrolls in January, the US Dollar started to outperform its rivals and weighed heavily on the pair.
GBP/USD plunges toward 1.2100 on renewed US Dollar strength
GBP/USD turned south and fell toward 1.2100 after the data from the US revealed that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by 517,000 in January. Reflecting the renewed US Dollar strength, the US Dollar Index is up more than 0.5% on the day at around 102.50.
Gold suffers heavy losses post NFP, trades near $1,880
Gold price fell sharply after breaking below $1,900 and extended its slide toward $1,880 on Friday. With the US January jobs report unveiling an impressive 517,000 growth in NFP, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered sharply toward 3.5%, dragging XAU/USD deep into the red.
Classic Remake: Terra proposes recoupling LUNC and UST months after collapse
The de-pegging of Terra ecosystem’s logarithmic stablecoin UST and the collapse of the sister tokens LUNA-UST wiped out $41 billion from the crypto ecosystem.
Amazon Stock Earnings: AMZN sags 5% on AWS revenue miss
Amazon stock fell 5.1% afterhours on Thursday as the premier online retailer missed EPS overall for the quarter ending in December and saw growth in its cloud division drop to 20%.