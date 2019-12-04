Brent Technical Analysis: Up 0.5%, focus on today's close
Brent oil is currently trading at $61.28 per barrel, representing a 0.5% gain on the day. The black gold charted a Doji candle on Tuesday, signaling indecision in the market place.
The indecisive price action has neutralized the bearish view put forward by Friday's downside break of the trendline connecting the Oct. 3 and Nov. 1 lows.
WTI: Concerns of deeper OPEC+ output cut, upbeat API data help extend latest recovery
WTI remains positive while taking rounds to $56.50 during the early Asian trading session on Wednesday. The energy benchmark follows the two-day-old recovery amid rising concerns of deeper production cuts by the global oil suppliers and upbeat private inventory data.
The American Petroleum Institute’s (API) Weekly Crude Oil Stock survey for the period ended on November 29 showed that the United States (US) oil inventories dropped -3.72 million barrels versus the previous readouts of 3.64 million barrels.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|56.57
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|56.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|57.19
|Daily SMA50
|55.65
|Daily SMA100
|55.83
|Daily SMA200
|57.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|56.85
|Previous Daily Low
|55.41
|Previous Weekly High
|58.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|55.07
|Previous Monthly High
|58.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|54.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|56.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|55.96
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|55.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|54.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|54.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|57.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|58.44
