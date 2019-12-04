FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
FXStreet

Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI - Concerns of deeper OPEC+ output cut help extend recovery

ANALYSIS |

Brent Technical Analysis: Up 0.5%, focus on today's close

Brent oil is currently trading at $61.28 per barrel, representing a 0.5% gain on the day. The black gold charted a Doji candle on Tuesday, signaling indecision in the market place.

The indecisive price action has neutralized the bearish view put forward by Friday's downside break of the trendline connecting the Oct. 3 and Nov. 1 lows.

Read more ...


WTI: Concerns of deeper OPEC+ output cut, upbeat API data help extend latest recovery

WTI remains positive while taking rounds to $56.50 during the early Asian trading session on Wednesday. The energy benchmark follows the two-day-old recovery amid rising concerns of deeper production cuts by the global oil suppliers and upbeat private inventory data.

The American Petroleum Institute’s (API) Weekly Crude Oil Stock survey for the period ended on November 29 showed that the United States (US) oil inventories dropped -3.72 million barrels versus the previous readouts of 3.64 million barrels.

Read nore ...

WTI

Overview
Today last price 56.57
Today Daily Change 0.21
Today Daily Change % 0.37
Today daily open 56.36
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 57.19
Daily SMA50 55.65
Daily SMA100 55.83
Daily SMA200 57.64
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 56.85
Previous Daily Low 55.41
Previous Weekly High 58.72
Previous Weekly Low 55.07
Previous Monthly High 58.76
Previous Monthly Low 54.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 56.3
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 55.96
Daily Pivot Point S1 55.56
Daily Pivot Point S2 54.77
Daily Pivot Point S3 54.12
Daily Pivot Point R1 57
Daily Pivot Point R2 57.65
Daily Pivot Point R3 58.44

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Analysis feed

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bulls need big miss on US data to force a breakout

EUR/USD: Bulls need big miss on US data to force a breakout

EUR/USD remains below key resistance at 1.1097 amid renewed trade tensions. The focus is on the US ADP Employment report and ISM Non-Manufacturing data. A big miss on US data will likely yield a convincing move above 1.1097.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD steadies around 1.3000 ahead of UK Services PMI

GBP/USD steadies around 1.3000 ahead of UK Services PMI

Following its run-up to the six-week top, GBP/USD hovers around 1.3000 heading into the London open. The quote rallied above 1.30 on Tuesday after recent polls raised odds of the ruling Conservatives Party’s victory in Dec. 12 election.

GBP/USD News

US ADP Employment November Preview: For better or worse all roads lead to China

US ADP Employment November Preview: For better or worse all roads lead to China

Employment at ADP’s clients is projected to rise 140,000 in November following gains of 125,000 in October and 93,000 in September. The ADP payroll accounting is the chief employment indicator for BLS Employment Situation Report.

Read more

Gold: Probing key resistance at $1,478

Gold: Probing key resistance at $1,478

Gold is chipping away at resistance at $1,478 in Asia. A close higher would confirm a double bottom breakout. That would mean the pullback from September highs above $1,555 has ended and the bulls have regained control.

Gold News

USD/JPY finds buyers near 108.50 despite risk-off

USD/JPY finds buyers near 108.50 despite risk-off

USD/JPY holds the lower ground just ahead of the midpoint of the 108 handle, as the JPY bulls take a breather amid US-China trade and political tensions led risk-off market profile. The focus stays on trade updates and US data. 

USD/JPY News

Forex Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures