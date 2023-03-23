High beta currencies, like the Australian Dollar and the New Zealand Dollar, tend to fare badly when markets are risk off. However, the NZD is one of the worst-performing currencies during a recession. Bloomberg reports that JPMorgan looked back at the last 40 years and found that the NZD tends to perform very badly around a recession and worse than the AUD.
Latest New Zealand GDP numbers
Last week New Zealand GDP came in lower than expected with the Q4 reading at 2.2% vs 3.3% expected. The slower growth outlook means that the RBNZ will be seen as less likely to hike rates and that is an extra headwind for the NZD.
From an index level, the NZD has fallen into a near-term support region which will be crucial for the NZD’s direction. The NZD is also around the lowest levels it has been for this year as US recession fears increase. Watch this key support level marked as a break of this region opens up more technical downside.
The narratives to watch
If the prospects of a US hard landing grow, watch for further bank risk to increase expectations of a US recession, then the USD could find some strength. That could weaken the NZDUSD pair. This is why Morgan Stanley is currently projecting a move down to 0.5800 for the NZDUSD. Watch the price around the 100 and 200 EMA on the daily chart to get a sense of the technical direction of the pair moving forward.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.0900 as DXY recovers modestly Premium
EUR/USD erased daily gains during the American session as Wall Street moved off highs. The deterioration in market sentiment is helping the US Dollar look less weak. As a result, the pair is moving further away from the seven-week high of 1.0929 toward 1.0850.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2300 on BOE day
Following a pullback with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's policy announcements, GBP/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.2300. The pair remains on track to post gains for the second straight day as the US Dollar struggles to find demand.
Gold: XAU/USD hits fresh highs above $2,000 as US yields resume slide Premium
Spot gold rose further during the American session, climbing again above $2,000/oz, despite the modest recovery of the US Dollar. US yields resumed the decline, boosting the yellow metal. The US 10-year yield fell to 3.42%, the lowest since Monday.
Breaking: Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon arrested in Montenegro: Interior minister
Terraform Labs' founder Do Kwon is arrested, according to Minister of Interior of Montenegro Filip Adzic. This is a developing story and will updated
International economic outlook: March 2023
Wells Fargo analysts forecast a modestly softer U.S. dollar than previously, and forecast the trade-weighted dollar against the advanced foreign economies to depreciate by 3% by the end of 2023 and a further 5% in 2024