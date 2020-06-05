NFP Quick Analysis: Shocker surge in jobs may trigger a much needed dollar bounce, regardless of stocks

- The US gained 2.509 million jobs in May, beating all estimates, lowering the chances for further Fed support.
- Government support may be behind the move.
- The urge for the Federal Reserve to act is lower and may strengthen the dollar.
Shocker – but a positive one – America is getting back to work, or at least receiving support while staying at home and remaining officially on the payroll.
The Non-Farm Payrolls report for May was initially hard to believe – all those surveyed by Bloomberg and Reuters had foreseen a loss of positions in May and the US gained 2.509 million jobs. The unemployment rate fell to 13.3%, defying expectations for a leap toward 20% – despite a bounce in the unemployment rate.
The fall in wages suggests that many low-earners returned to work. Some of those classified as working are at home, yet receiving support from the government via the Paycheck program. The Bureau Labor of Statistics notes discrepancies, but that cannot explain everything.
Stocks are rising in response to the good news, but the dollar is rising – that is a breakdown of correlation and has the following expectation.
Lower chances of Fed action
The surprisingly strong jobs report comes ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision next week. The Fed strives to achieve full employment and this labor report is going in the right direction. Therefore, it removes the need for the Fed to act.
Without further money printing, the dollar may gain ground.
Moreover, it also decreases the odds for further government stimulus. Democrats wanted an additional $3 trillion and Republicans seemed to settle for $1 trillion. That may be scrapped. President Donald Trump has announced he will talk about the labor figures shortly, potentially taking a victory lap.
Without further funds, the dollar may rise – and it was long overdue for a correction. The greenback has suffered a losing streak against all currencies for long weeks, and not received the trigger to rise.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.13 after jump in US jobs
EUR/USD is trading around 1.13, down after US Non-Farm Payrolls shocked with a leap of 2.5 million jobs in May, contrary to all projections. The greenback is gaining while stocks are falling, a correlation breakdown. ECB stimulus previously supported the euro.
GBP/USD retreats from highs ahead of Barnier's speech, NFP
GBP/USD is trading below 1.27, off the highs. The pound is struggling after Chief EU Negotiator Barnier reported little progress in Brexit talks. Robust US jobs support the dollar.
Gold: Dives to fresh 1-month tops on stellar NFP report
Gold witnessed some aggressive selling in reaction to upbeat NFP report. Surging US bond yields, stronger USD contributed to the bearish pressure. A break below 50-day SMA might have paved the way for a further slide.
Institutional demand exceeds Bitcoins supply
Greyscale floods the market with fresh money to satisfy the demand of its clients. Investors, willing to pay a 29% surcharge for exposure to Bitcoin without suffering the legal and operational inconveniences. Market remains at risk on the verge of new bullish territory.
WTI refreshes multi-month tops above $38, OPEC+ to meet Saturday
WTI (July futures on Nymex) hit a new three-month high at 38.27 in the last hour, now consolidating the latest uptick just above 38.00, up nearly 2% on the day.