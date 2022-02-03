Natural Gas has some very strong seasonal falls coming up. Let’s use Seasonax screener function, which automatically generates a list of the most promising investment opportunities, to identify this pattern.
Choose commodities as your sector to search. Let’s search from Feb 02 with the examination period for the past 15 years and the minimum and maximum time period that you want to hold the instrument ranging from 5 to 30 days. We can then sort the list by the biggest falls, thus the best potential selling opportunities are highlighted. And as an optional last step, you could also select the filter that will screen your results and remove all patterns with lower rates of winning trades.
We see that over the last 15 years, Natural Gas has fallen 11 times between Feb 02 and Mar 02 making an average return of 4.66% for sellers.
Now at the moment the fundamentals of cold weather and geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine actually mean natural gas prices have good reasons to buck this seasonal trend. However, if tension fade and the weather warms up it can be very helpful to know this strong seasonal pattern is in place.
Major Trade Risks:
-
If the weather stays cold natural gas demand will continue.
-
If Russia makes an incursion into Ukraine expect Natural Gas prices to spike significantly higher. Be aware of the major risk in shorting natural gas right now.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances beyond 1.1350 during Lagarde's presser
EUR/USD preserves its bullish momentum and trades at its highest level in nearly two weeks above 1.1350. ECB President Lagarde refrained from dismissing the possibility of a rate hike in 2022 and provided a boost to the shared currency while acknowledging that inflation was likely to remain high for longer than expected.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3600 during BOE Governor Bailey's presser
GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily gains after climbing to a two-week high of 1.3628 with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's (BOE) decision to hike the policy rate by 25 basis points. BOE Governor Bailey's cautious tone on economic outlook seems to be hurting the British pound.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.3600 during BOE Governor Bailey's presser
GBP/USD erased a portion of its daily gains after climbing to a two-week high of 1.3628 with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's (BOE) decision to hike the policy rate by 25 basis points. BOE Governor Bailey's cautious tone on economic outlook seems to be hurting the British pound.
Gold continues to edge lower toward $1,800
Gold remains on the back foot heading into the NA session on Thursday as investors assess the ECB's and the BOE's policy announcements. XAU/USD was last seen testing $1,800 with the US Dollar Index clinging to modest daily gains above 96.00.
Crypto.com token to provide a buying opportunity before CRO rallies 33%
Crypto.com token is likely to retrace to the support level at $0.355 before rebounding. This downswing will provide an opportunity for buyers to accumulate before a 33% upswing.