Brent
On H4, Brent is in the oversold area. The RSI is testing the resistance line. In this situation we should expect a break-up of the level 0/8 (75.00) and rise to the resistance level 1/8 (78.12). A break-down of the support at -1/8 (71.88) would be a reversal of this scenario. In this case, the oil price will continue falling and might fall to -2/8 (68.75).
On M15. a break-up of the upper line of the VoltyChannel indicator will be an additional signal for the growth of the price.
S&P 500
On H4, the S&P 500 index is under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates that the bearish trend is prevailing. The RSI is approaching the overbought area. As a result, the price is about to test the 3/8 (3984.4) and then rebound to the support level at 2/8 (3906.2). But otherwise, the price might break through the resistance at 3/8 (3984.4), which will lead to the reversal of the trend. That might push the index up to 4/8 (4062.5).
On M15, after the price rebounds from 3/8 (3984.4) in the H4, the breakdown of the bottom line of the VoltyChannel indicator will serve as an additional signal.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
