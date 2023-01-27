In this episode, we explain what you need to know from the first of the big tech companies to report their corporate earnings this season, Microsoft.

We dive into the numbers and explain what they all mean and why investors are most interested in the performance of their cloud computing division.

Elsewhere, Citadel has leaped past Bridgewater Associates to be crowned the top hedge fund manager in 2022, making an incredible $16bn profit for investors last year! But who is Citadel and how do they make their money?

We finish on why WhatsApp is getting employees at Morgan Stanley in trouble and why the PELOSI Act has Nancy all stressed out!