An investment in the future of food ― meet the company that is going to enable the production of real delicious, nutritious meat that’s slaughter-free.

MeaTech 3D (Nasdaq: MITC) is a global deep-tech food company developing the advanced biotechnology and engineering capabilities to produce delicious, nutritious real meat made from cells rather than slaughtered animals. The company has been advancing its bio-printing technology in order to circumvent unsustainable challenges faced by conventional animal husbandry, such as the industry’s enormous carbon footprint, water and land usage, and animal welfare issues. Importantly, MeaTech has just made an announcement confirming a significant upgrade to its technology that should help the company continue accelerating its progress toward commercialization.

MeaTech’s Bio-Printing Advancement

At the beginning of the month, the company reported that it had successfully developed a unique multiple-nozzle modular printing head that can produce complex meat products with pinpoint precision at an industrial rate of production without impacting cell viability. The technology will give meat manufacturers and retailers the capability to produce whole cuts of meat with formations and proportions of fat and muscle tissue that mimic conventional meat.



MeaTech will also be able to accurately print repetitive fat and muscle cell combinations which will allow scaled-up production of different types of steaks and other meat products with uniformity of thickness, size, density, and shape. Essentially, producers will be able to print precisely customized meat products based on consumer demand.

This technological development is a breakthrough step toward the successful mass production of meat using cells and biomaterials. The company is addressing the scaling challenges currently facing the broader cultured meat sector as it speeds up its entry into the commercial market with the aim of becoming the leading supplier of advanced cultured meat bio-printing technology and services to third-party food-sector players.

A “Hybrid” Solution for Accelerating Commercialization in the Short Term

In the meantime, MeaTech’s wholly owned Belgian subsidiary, Peace of Meat, has secured a strategic collaboration with alternative protein manufacturer, ENOUGH, that they hope will propel the company into the market for hybrid food products sometime in 2023. Peace of Meat is a leading developer of cultured avian biomass. ENOUGH is a leader in the field of mycoprotein, a fungi-based fermented food ingredient.

This joint development agreement is focused on enabling the use of cultured avian biomass as an ingredient for developing hybrid food products that offer “a meatier taste and mouthfeel that is closer to conventional meat products.” The future of sustainable protein is likely to include a mix of plant-fermentation and cell-based products. Therefore, this agreement is being seen as an important and logical step on an accelerated path toward commercialization.

The Stock is Well Positioned as the Company Emerges as An Industry Leader

MeaTech is standing out as a compelling under-the-radar investment opportunity within the cultured meat sector. As the company accelerates its transition from development stage to industry leader, it is positioning itself to become a key beneficiary of the enormous growth expected in the alternative meat market in the coming years. As this plays out, the stock is likely to benefit from growing investor interest, propelling the company into the mainstream.