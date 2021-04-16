A record 18.3% GDP print from China has helped lift sentiment for European stocks, while UK airlines and banks set the positive tone for the London market.
-
European markets lifted, as airlines outperform.
-
Chinese growth hits record 18.3% .
-
UK banks lifted by US earnings.
European markets are hoping to end the week in a positive fashion, with record highs in US indices transmitting into position price action in both Asia and now Europe. Impressive retail sales and jobless claims figures highlight the positive impact Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus support package has made upon jobs and consumer spending. Despite yesterday’s strong economic data, we saw US Treasury yields tumble into one-month lows to the benefit of tech stocks. However, today we are seeing yields rise once again, hitting gold and helping to lift pro-cyclical stocks on the FTSE. Airlines are a particular standout performer in early trade today, with investors preparing for a likely reopening of international travel in a month’s time. Mondays loosening of restrictions in the UK is yet to herald a rise in Covid cases, and airlines are likely to outperform as long as those figures remain subdued.
An overnight data surge out of China provided a fresh insight into just how the Asian powerhouse continues to lead the world out of the pandemic. Much of the reason behind today’s incredible 18.3% GDP reading is the basing effect that comes as Q1 2021 is compared with the now historic first three months of 2020. However, there is no doubt that China has led the world in both suppressing the virus and stimulating their economy to outperform throughout this pandemic. A significant part of the Chinese out performance comes through their reliance on manufacturing, which has been the benefactor of stimulus in a world of services-sector lockdowns. However, while the Chinese recovery story has been led by manufacturing, the huge 34.2% retail sales figure does highlight how consumer activity has also been a key component of the country’s impressive year.
US earnings season continues to focus on the banks, with Morgan Stanley and BNY Mellon hoping to follow on from the impressive performance of their peers. Between improved trading performance and the decision to lessen the bad loan provisions, there is no doubt that 2020 has been better than most had expected thanks to proactive government support. Strength for the likes of Barclays, Lloyds, and NatWest highlight how traders see the same outcome for UK banks as cash set aside for bad loans are freed up.
Ahead of the open, we expect the Dow Jones to open 14 points higher, at 34,050.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on the back foot above 1.1950 amid tepid mood
EUR/USD trades on the back foot above 1.1950, consolidating the corrective pullback. Fears of delay in economic recovery magnified on downbeat vaccine updates, Geopolitical tensions also weigh on sentiment. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index in focus.
GBP/USD slips below 1.3750 amid USD bounce, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3700, as the US dollar bounces amid a downbeat market mood. Covid vaccine concerns and unresolved Brexit border issues continue to undermine the pound. US Consumer Sentiment data awaited.
Ripple bulls plan comeback with 30% rally
XRP price could surge 30% after a bounce from an ascending parallel channel’s lower trend line. Resetting social sentiment and funding rates provide a tailwind to the bullish thesis. A bearish scenario could come into play if sellers slice through the channel’s lower boundary at $1.70.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range just below multi-week tops
Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Friday. Rebounding US bond yields underpinned the USD and capped the upside for the metal. Expectations for ultra-low interest rates, inflationary concerns should help limit losses.
The pause that refreshes: Are currency markets hesitant to run with US data?
Recent American economic results have been exceptional. Payrolls, Retail Sales, and even Initial Jobless Claims, show recovery in full swing. But the dollar topped out against the euro and the yen two weeks ago even as US data has blossomed.