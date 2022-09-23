Risk assets are down across the board, and it seems the UK government couldn’t have picked a worse day to announce its dramatic tax-cutting agenda.
Selling intensifies across stocks
“The Dow has pushed to a new 22-month low, if only just, in trading this afternoon, as the sea of red that has dominated for most of the week continued to flow over global markets. There is no sign of any dip buying, and instead investors seem to be content to keep selling stocks as the global outlook worsens once again. With bond and FX markets under pressure too, this is turning into a disorderly rout, and no one seems to want to be left holding the bag.”
Pound in full-blown rout against the dollar
“We have to go back to March 2020 and the wild swings of the pandemic to find a time when the pound last suffered such a terrible week against the US dollar. Those hoping for a vote of confidence from the market in the government’s ambitious tax-cutting programme have been sorely disappointed; instead of giving people reason to be confident about the UK economy, they seem merely to have provided another reason to flock to the safety of the dollar.”
EUR/USD drops below 0.9750 after upbeat US PMI data
Following a brief consolidation period, EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and dropped below 0.9750 during the American session on Friday. Better than expected Manufacturing and Services PMI figures from the US provided a boost to the dollar, further weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD renews multi-decade below 1.0900
After having recovered toward 1.1100 earlier in the day, GBP/USD turned south in the American session and touched its lowest level since 1985 below 1.0900. The PMI data from the US showed that the private sector activity recovered in September, fueling another leg higher in DXY.
Gold falls below $1,650, looks to post weekly losses
Pressured by the renewed dollar strength on upbeat US PMI figures, gold lost its recovery momentum and dropped below $1,650. Meanwhile, the 10-year US T-bond yield is up nearly 1%, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the backfoot heading into the weekend.
BTC makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price has produced three consecutive lower lows since September 7, but at the same time, the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) has shown a positive rise demonstrating a lack of underlying bearish power.
TSLA suffers as yields continue to dominate
Tesla (TSLA) reacted poorly to the latest central bank developments with the stock falling 4% on Thursday. Main indices were not as badly hit with the S&P 500 losing less than 1% and the Nasdaq just over 1%.