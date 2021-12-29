12/28 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 4 handle gap up and then rallied another 12 handles into an 9:59 AM high of the day and a new all-time high. From that high, the S&P declined 16 handles into a 10:19 AM low. From that low, the S&P traded in a 10 handle whipsaw sideways trading range, culminating with a high at 11:57 AM. From that high, the S&P declined 20 handles into a 12:35 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P zig zagged 14 handles higher into a 3:48 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined about 9 handles into the close.

12/28 – The major indices had a mixed to small down day closes: The DJIA + 95..83; S&P 500 - 4.84; and the Nasdaq Composite - 89.54. The S&P 500 Index made a new all-time high at 4807.02.

Looking ahead - Wednesday, we were looking for a one day pullback and we got that in the S&P.

Now, we have another change in trend window, 12/28 AC. Please see details below.

The NOW Index is in the NEUTRAL ZONE.

Coming events

(Stocks potentially respond to all events).

4. 12/28 AC - Geo Jupiter enters Pisces. Major change in trend COMMODITY INDEX, Oats, OIL, Soybeans.

G. 12/31 AC – New Moon in Capricorn at Perigee. Major change in trend Financials, Grains, Precious Metals and especially Coffee.

Stock market key dates

Market math

12/28 – 12,554 (112^2) from the 8/25/1987 major high.

DJIA – 12/29, 12/31 AC.

Fibonacci – 12/28, 12/30.

Please see below the S&P 500 10 minute chart.

Support - 4780 Resistance – 4834.

Please see below the S&P 500 Daily chart

Support - 4780 Resistance – 4834.

Please see below the Planetary Index charts with S&P 500 10 minute bars for results.

As of December 27, I am dropping Planetary Index models marked Pages 28 and 30.