Live Coverage: US inflation may heat up again, markets await CPI in fear

The last mile in inflation is the hardest

US inflation is far below the peaks seen in 2022, but core prices – excluding volatile energy and food – remain uncomfortably above 3%. The Federal Reserve (Fed) aim for 2%.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for December provides hard data about price rises. Core CPI MoM is projected to have risen by 0.2% according to the economic calendar, but it rose by 0.3% in the past four months. That implies an annualized rate of 3.6%, too high.

Another stronger-than-expected read would boost the US Dollar on expectations of an even higher path of interest rates. A softer one would support Gold and Stocks, which needs lower borrowing costs.

