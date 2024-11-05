Live Coverage: US election to trigger massive volatility in Gold, Stocks, US Dollar

Trump or Harris? The odds of the former president making a comeback or the Vice President stepping to the top spot are equal – and this uncertainty means lots of price action. Live coverage of the results as they come in + all the market reactions.

Join FXStreet Premium and ask analysts questions live and Gold alerts, signals and more.

US Elections have impact on tariffs, taxes and more

Former President Donald Trump wants to slap tariffs on China and everyone else – and that scares markets. But, if his Republican Party gains control of Congress, tax cuts are on the cards, and markets love it.

Vice President Kamala Harris promises spending on affordable housing and other programs, but needs Congress to follow though. Without a Democratic sweep, it will be more of the same – which is not a bad prospect for markets.

Various opinion polls show a tight race in all seven swing states: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada. We will follow the results as they trickle in.

Live financial market coverage

FXStreet covers major economic releases in a live blog format, to provide readers an instant verdict of the data, rapid analysis of key assets, and for Premium members, the abilty to ask our experts questions in real time.

FXStreet Premium

FXStreet Premium provides subscribers access to analysts, exclusive actionable analysis, signals, Ed Ponsi's webinars, trade plans and a bullish/bearish indicator for Gold on critical events. Join FXStreet Premium here.