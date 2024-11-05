Live Coverage: US election to trigger massive volatility in Gold, Stocks, US Dollar

Trump or Harris? The odds of the former president making a comeback or the Vice President stepping to the top spot are equal – and this uncertainty means lots of price action. Live coverage of the results as they come in + all the market reactions.
US Elections have impact on tariffs, taxes and more
Former President Donald Trump wants to slap tariffs on China and everyone else – and that scares markets. But, if his Republican Party gains control of Congress, tax cuts are on the cards, and markets love it.
Vice President Kamala Harris promises spending on affordable housing and other programs, but needs Congress to follow though. Without a Democratic sweep, it will be more of the same – which is not a bad prospect for markets.
Various opinion polls show a tight race in all seven swing states: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada. We will follow the results as they trickle in.
EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.0700 as Trump declares victory
EUR/USD stays under strong bearish pressure and declines toward 1.0700, losing nearly 2 on the day. The US Dollar rallies as Republican nominee Donald Trump becomes the 47th president of the US after winning key swing states, weighing heavily on the pair.
GBP/USD slums toward 1.2950 as Trump win boosts USD
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and drops toward 1.2950 following a short-lasting recovery attempt. The US Dollar outperforms its rivals and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction as Donald Trump completes his political comeback, winning the presidential election.
Gold drops toward $2,700, US yields surge higher as Trump claims victory
Gold extends it daily slide to the $2,700 area as markets reacted to Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rises more than 4% on the day, forcing XAU/USD to stretch lower.
Bitcoin breaks all-time high of $73,777 as Trump takes the lead
Bitcoin breaks above its all-time high of $73,777 on Wednesday, buoyed by Donald Trump's poll lead. At the same time, Ethereum is nearing its key resistance level, with a strong close above it, potentially signaling upward momentum. Meanwhile, Ripple finds support around its daily level.
Trump wins: Tax cuts come with a cost
Donald Trump’s victory will ensure a lower tax environment that should boost sentiment and spending in the near term. However, promised tariffs, immigration controls and higher borrowing costs will increasingly become headwinds through his presidential term.
