Live Coverage: Nonfarm Payrolls to rock Gold, Indices, Forex ahead of the US Election

New: Live coverage in both text and video. Just four days before the US Election, Nonfarm Payrolls carry higher expectations than earlier, but may spook markets and melt Gold with so little time ahead of the vote.

Join XStreet Premium and ask analysts questions live and Gold alerts, signals and more.

Nonfarm Payrolls has political implications

The US economy is doing well, according – to a robust labor market. ADP's private-sector jobs report beat estimates with a whopping 233K increase, raising expectations from the official Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP). Will the Bureau of Labor Statistics announce the desired results?

While a robust jobs report would benefit markets, it would be positive for Vice President Kamala Harris, diminishing the chances of a clean Republican sweep, which would enable large tax cuts.

A poor jobs report may boost Trump – but without the GOP winning Congress, higher tariffs will be the only meaningful policy, weighing on the economy. All in all, this is a complex NFP.

See this preview:

Live financial market coverage

FXStreet covers major economic releases in a live blog format, to provide readers an instant verdict of the data, rapid analysis of key assets, and for Premium members, the abilty to ask our experts questions in real time.

FXStreet Premium

FXStreet Premium provides subscribers access to analysts, exclusive actionable analysis, signals, Ed Ponsi's webinars, trade plans and a bullish/bearish indicator for Gold on critical events. Join FXStreet Premium here.