Live Coverage: Nonfarm Payrolls set to determine next Gold, stocks and US Dollar moves

The Nonfarm Payrolls report is expected to show slower hiring of 190K in June compared to 272K in May. That would fit into a Goldilocks scenario, which would boost Gold and stocks while weighing on the US Dollar. The Unemployment Rate is set to remain at 4%.
FXStreet Premium allows subscribers to participate in the coverage and ask analysts questions live.
Why Nonfarm Payrolls rock financial markets
The Federal Reserve (Fed) has two mandates: price stability and full employment. While inflation has been in the spotlight in the past few years, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that unexpected weakness in the job market would warrant slashing borrowing costs earlier.
ADP's private-sector jobs report and the ISM Services PMI pointed to softer hiring in June, while the JOLTs job opening figures for May surprised with some upside. Some US trades are off after Thursday's Independence Day holiday. That may add to volatility.
Markets are also watching politics. The second round of French parliamentary elections – in which the populsits are expected to remain out of power – and speculation about the viability of US President Joe Biden's candidacy have been encouraging markets.
Live financial market coverage
FXStreet covers major economic releases in a live blog format, to provide readers an instant verdict of the data, rapid analysis of key assets, and for Premium members, the abilty to ask our experts questions in real time.
FXStreet Premium
FXStreet Premium provides subscribers access to analysts, exclusive actionable analysis, signals, Ed Ponsi's webinars, trade plans and a bullish/bearish indicator for Gold on critical events. Join FXStreet Premium here.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
How will US Dollar react to June Nonfarm Payrolls data? – LIVE
Markets eagerly await June jobs report, which fill feature Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate and wage inflation figures. Growing signs of loosening conditions in the labor market keep optimism for a Federal Reserve rate cut in September alive.
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.0800 ahead of US payrolls
EUR/USD is holding higher ground above 1.0800 in the European session on Friday. The pair extends its week-long winning streak amid a broad US Dollar weakness and an upbeat market mood. The further upside hinges on the US Nonfarm Payrolls data release.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2800 after a landslide Labour victory
GBP/USD extends gains toward 1.2800 in the European session on Friday. The Pound Sterling is underpinned by the landslide Labour Party victory in the UK general election while the US Dollar awaits the Nonfarm Payrolls data for fresh directives.
Gold continues positive run as investors foresee lower interest rates
Gold rises on Friday, continuing its run of positive days as investors become increasingly optimistic the Fed will lower interest rates sooner than previously thought, and the US Dollar softens, adding a lift to Gold which is predominantly bought and sold in Dollars.
Bitcoin faces second largest liquidation event in history, erasing 25% of Base meme coins’ market cap
Bitcoin on-chain data confirms that the current correction represents the second-largest liquidation event in BTC’s history. Base meme coin market capitalization dipped over 25% in the wake of the market-wide decline in crypto prices.