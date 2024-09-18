Live Coverage: Fed to surprise rock Gold, stocks, US Dollar in any of these four scenarios

Will it be a 25 or a 50-bps Fed cut? Uncertainty about the cut is rare, and there are other factors such as the dot plot and Chair Powell's conference. Live coverage of a critical event for Gold, stocks and the US Dollar.
Fed decision critical for global markets
The Federal Reserve is set to cut rates – first and foremost because Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it clearly in Jackson Hole. However, there is significant uncertainty. At the time of writing, bond markets price a 63% chance of a 50-bps rate cut, and a 37% chance of 25-bps move. Uncertainty about the size of the move is rare – there is room for high volatility.
The second question is: are officials cutting because they are confident about having won inflation or fearful or a recession? There is a big difference.
Here are four scenarios:
1) Big cut, confident message: Stocks, Gold bullish, US Dollar bearish. In this scenario, Powell gives markets what they want without causing panic. A cut due to falling inflation—and with a scenario of a soft landing—is the best possible outcome. High probability.
2) Small cut, confident message: Whipsaw: stocks and Gold initially fall, the US Dollar initially rises, then stocks recover, the US Dollar falls, but Gold struggles to recover. A 25-bps cut would be disappointing and trigger a knee-jerk reaction. However, confidence in the economy and an open door to cut faster later would cause a reversal. Medium-high probability.
3) Big cut, concerned message: Whipsaw: stocks and Gold initially rise, the US Dollar falls, then the Greenback bounces, stocks fall, while Gold holds onto its gains. A 50-bps cut is good news, but if it comes for the wrong reasons, the picture changes. Worries about a recession would send equities down, and the US Dollar would receive safe-haven flows. Medium probability.
4) Small cut, concerned message: stocks down, Gold down, the US Dollar rises, then Gold recovers. In this scenario, the Fed begins small but is worried about the economy. That is a double blow for equities, and a double boost for the Greenback – which benefits from higher rates and also safe-haven flows. Gold suffers before recovering on hopes of lower rates. Low probability.
Live financial market coverage
