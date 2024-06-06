Live Coverage: European Central Bank set to rock Euro, Gold, other assets

Update: the ECB has cut interest rates by 25bps as fully expected, but accompanied the decision with a hawkish statement, rejecting further imminent easing, and also raised growth and inflation forecasts. The Euro advanced. US jobless claims disappointed with 229K, weighing on the US Dolar.
Why the ECB matters for markets
The European Central Bank sets monetary policy for 27 countries within the eurozone, and impacts the value of the Euro. Moreover, as the second-largest central bank, policymakers in Frankfurt have an impact on assets beyond the common currency, such as the Pound, Gold, and broader stock markets.
With inflation falling to below 3%, hawks have joined doves in the ECB, supporting an initial rate cut. There is uncertainty about the next decisions.
(This story was corrected on June 6 at 07:45 GMT to say that the European Central Bank is set to cut interest rates for the first time since 2019, not 2020.)
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0850 post-Lagarde
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0850 after rising above 1.0900 earlier in the day. The European Central Bank reduced key rates by 25 bps as expected but ECB President Lagarde refrained from committing to further easing, making it difficult for the Euro to gather strength.
GBP/USD retreats from daily highs, trades below 1.2800
GBP/USD edges lower in the American session on Thursday and trades in negative territory below 1.2800. The cautious market mood helps the US Dollar hold its ground and doesn't allow the pair to stretch higher.
Gold aiming to retest the $2,400 mark
Gold prices extend further their weekly rebound and flirt with the $2,380 zone, or two-week highs, on the back of the lacklustre performance of the Greenback, small gains in US yields, and rising speculation of interest rate cuts by the Fed after the summer.
Shiba Inu price likely to rise as whales accumulate
Shiba Inu price consolidation could end soon, as signaled by increased activity among previously dormant wallets and significant accumulation by whales. This surge in demand could potentially trigger a rally for SHIB.
The ECB starts cuts earlier and may move faster than the Fed
The European Central Bank cut all three of its key interest rates by 25 points, which is in line with market expectations. The ECB has kept rates unchanged for the past nine months and tightened policy from July 2022 to September 2023.