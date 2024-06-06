Live Coverage: European Central Bank set to rock Euro, Gold, other assets

Update: the ECB has cut interest rates by 25bps as fully expected, but accompanied the decision with a hawkish statement, rejecting further imminent easing, and also raised growth and inflation forecasts. The Euro advanced. US jobless claims disappointed with 229K, weighing on the US Dolar.

Why the ECB matters for markets

The European Central Bank sets monetary policy for 27 countries within the eurozone, and impacts the value of the Euro. Moreover, as the second-largest central bank, policymakers in Frankfurt have an impact on assets beyond the common currency, such as the Pound, Gold, and broader stock markets.

With inflation falling to below 3%, hawks have joined doves in the ECB, supporting an initial rate cut. There is uncertainty about the next decisions.

