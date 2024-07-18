Live Coverage: European Central Bank set rock EUR/USD with resisting calls to cut (for now)

The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to leave rates unchanged in its July meeting, after slashing borrowing costs in June. Investors eye ECB President Christine Lagarde's signals about a potential September rate cut.
ECB set to rock EUR/USD and beyond after "hawkish cut"
The ECB's Governing Council is comprised of representatives from 20 countries, some who prefer cutting interest rates and other to keep them up to fight inflation. That is what led to a compromise in June – a rate cut accompanied with a message not to follow up with another move in July.
Since then, inflation remained calm, supporting more cuts, but growth picked up, allowing the ECB to hold rates unchanged. That is fully priced in.
What about the next meeting? That is in September, when the Federal Reserve is set to kick off a loosening cycle with the first move. While ECB President Christine Lagarde rejects calls that her institution follows the Fed, markets assume that she will oversee a rate cut.
In the July meeting, markets will try to sniff the mood in the Governing Council, following the clues. EUR/USD is set to shake and so are other Euro pairs. There may also be some impact on Gold. The precious metal may defy gravity if the ECB is more open to cutting rates. Gold would fall on a more hawkish tone.
ECB left rates unchanged as widely anticipated – LIVE
As widely anticipated, the European Central Bank (ECB) left its policy rates unchanged at 3.75% at its event on Thursday. Investors’ attention should now shift to President C. Lagarde’s press conference - LIVE
GBP/USD remains on the defensive in the sub-1.3000 region
The Dollar’s small rebound prompts some retracement in the broad risk complex and motivates GBP/USD to shed some ground after the ECB matched estimates and left its interest rates at 3.75% on Thursday.
Gold looks bid near $2,470 on steady ECB
The precious metal maintains its bullish bias near the $2,470 region in the wake of the ECB’s decision to keep its policy rates intact at its gathering on Thursday.
Billionaire Mark Cuban highlights Silicon Valley's increasing support for former President Trump as a “Bitcoin Play”
Bitcoin (BTC) faces resistance and stalls at around the $65,000 mark on Thursday, while on-chain data indicate a rise in holdings among short-term investors, coupled with a slight increase in inflows at US spot Bitcoin ETFs.
What the US election could mean for deficits, debt and the yield curve
Government borrowing and the national debt are barely getting a mention in the US election campaign, yet a failure to change trajectory risks further debt downgrades, more market volatility and higher borrowing costs.