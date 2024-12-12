The ECB all but declares victory on inflation while cutting rates once again. The Euro is under pressure. Live coverage.

ECB faces slowdown and political elephants

Europe's largest countries do not have governments – German and French vacuums are the elephants in the room for the European Central Bank (ECB) which needs to produce forecasts. Uncertainty dogs decision makers, and is set to come on top of the expected rate cut, the fourth from the Frankfurt-based institution in this cycle. That is bad news for the Euro.

The last ECB meeting of 2024 consists of the rate decision, the statement, new forecasts – released only once per quarter – and the press conference by Christine Lagarde. She will likely doge political questions about European countries, but will be forced to admit economic uncertainty also due to other factors issues, such as Sino-American relations.

Inflation has been dropping in the Eurozone, but that is not only a victory for the ECB, but also a sign of weakness.

