The ECB all but declares victory on inflation while cutting rates once again. The Euro is under pressure. Live coverage.
Join FXStreet Premium to participate in the live coverage, get Gold alerts, access the analysts, and lots more.
ECB faces slowdown and political elephants
Europe's largest countries do not have governments – German and French vacuums are the elephants in the room for the European Central Bank (ECB) which needs to produce forecasts. Uncertainty dogs decision makers, and is set to come on top of the expected rate cut, the fourth from the Frankfurt-based institution in this cycle. That is bad news for the Euro.
The last ECB meeting of 2024 consists of the rate decision, the statement, new forecasts – released only once per quarter – and the press conference by Christine Lagarde. She will likely doge political questions about European countries, but will be forced to admit economic uncertainty also due to other factors issues, such as Sino-American relations.
Inflation has been dropping in the Eurozone, but that is not only a victory for the ECB, but also a sign of weakness.
Live financial market coverage
FXStreet covers major economic releases in a live blog format, to provide readers an instant verdict of the data, rapid analysis of key assets, and for Premium members, the abilty to ask our experts questions in real time.
FXStreet Premium
FXStreet Premium provides subscribers access to analysts, exclusive actionable analysis, signals, Ed Ponsi's webinars, trade plans and a bullish/bearish indicator for Gold on critical events. Join FXStreet Premium here.
(This story was corrected on June 6 at 07:45 GMT to say that the European Central Bank is set to cut interest rates for the first time since 2019, not 2020.)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls as Wall Street turns red
EUR/USD turned bearish as Wall Street gives up and major indexes turn red. The pair trades near a fresh weekly low in the 1.0460 price zone. Earlier in the day, the European Central Bank trimmed interest rates as expected, and the United States published discouraging employment and inflation-related data.
GBP/USD dips below 1.2700 as US Dollar surges on risk aversion
GBP/USD finally broke below the 1.2700 mark in the American session, as sentiment shifted to the worse, following dismal US employment and inflation-related data. The poor performance of stocks and an uptick in Treasury yields boost demand for the US Dollar.
Gold could extend its corrective slide
XAU/USD fell towards $2,680 and remains under pressure as investors diggest US figures and the European Central Bank monetary policy announcement. Inflation in the US at wholesale levels rose by more than anticipated in November, according to the latest Producer Price Index release.
Chainlink surges amid World Liberty purchase, Emirates NBD partnership and CCIP launch on Ronin network
Chainlink price surges around 15% on Thursday, reaching levels not seen since mid-November 2021. The rally was fueled by the Donald Trump-backed World Liberty Financial purchase of 41,335 LINK tokens worth $1 million on Thursday.
Can markets keep conquering record highs?
Equity markets are charging to new record highs, with the S&P 500 up 28% year-to-date and the NASDAQ Composite crossing the key 20,000 mark, up 34% this year. The rally is underpinned by a potent mix of drivers.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.