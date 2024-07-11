US core CPI missed estimates with 0.1% MoM and 3.3% YoY. Headline data slipped as well. Gold and stocks are partying, the US Dollar is down. Chances of a rate cut in September have substantially increased. Live coverage
Why CPI inflation matters for markets
Will the CPI report to officials at the Federal Reserve (Fed) the confidence they need to cut interest rates? That is what markets hope for, as the US economy slows down. Bonds point to the first cut coming in September,
The most important figure is core CPI MoM, which excludes volatile energy and food products on which the Fed has little impact. Any change of 0.1% matters.
A 0.1% read would boost stocks and Gold, while weighing on the US Dollar. A hot 0.3% print would depress the precious metal and equities, lifting the Greenback.
A 0.2% outcome is expected, and that would still be a positive development. It would reflect an annualized rise of roughly 2.5%, close to the Fed's 2% target. The YoY figure is still above 3%.
Live financial market coverage
AUD/USD shifts its focus to 0.6800 and beyond
AUD/USD maintained its upside impetus well in place and tested the boundaries of 0.6800 the figure on the back of the increasing selling pressure in the Greenback and expectations of rate cuts by the Fed.
EUR/USD now looks at a breakout of 1.0900
EUR/USD accelerated its move higher and briefly revisited the 1.0900 neighbourhood in response to the steep decline in the US Dollar and rising bets that the Fed might start cutting rates beyond the summer.
Gold rises above $2,410 following US CPI data
Gold extend its daily upside and trades at its highest level in seven weeks above $2,410. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day below 4.2% after June Consumer Price Index data, providing a boost to XAU/USD.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple make comeback even as large volume BTC, ETH, XRP transfers persist
Bitcoin dominance climbed above 54% on July 11 as BTC made a comeback above $58,700 on Thursday. The largest asset by market capitalization held steady and sustained recent gains despite the selling pressure from the German government BTC transfers and news of Mt.Gox payback to creditors.
Take this great CPI news with a grain of salt
By all accounts, the June Consumer Price Index (CPI) report was great news, but you might want to take it with a grain of salt. This apparent victory over price inflation likely means the Fed will surrender to inflation. This CPI report likely tees up a much-anticipated interest rate cut in September.