Live Coverage: Core PCE set to rock markets at the end of a turbulent week

How fast will the Fed cut rates? Investors have appetite for another 50 bps move, but that depends on the pace inflation falls. Core PCE will provide some clues. Live coverage.

Join FXStreet Premium to ask our analysts questions live, read exclusive, actionable analysis, and get Gold and signal alerts.

How Core PCE moves markets

The US economy is slowing, but not too fast – growth remains solid and the labor market is stable. So far, the Federal Reserve (Fed) is cutting interest rates only because inflation is down. The core Personal Consumption Expenditure (core PCE) will provide more clues about the pace of the falls.

Core PCE MoM is set to rise by 0.2% MoM in August, a repeat of July's data. While the figures lag the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, the fact that the Fed watches them makes a difference.

The data is released at the end of a turbulent week that was dominated by massive Chinese stimulus that lifted markets. In addition, the Japanese Yen experienced rocky moves.

Live financial market coverage

FXStreet covers major economic releases in a live blog format, to provide readers an instant verdict of the data, rapid analysis of key assets, and, for Premium members, the ability to ask our experts questions in real time.

FXStreet Premium

FXStreet Premium provides subscribers access to analysts, exclusive actionable analysis, signals, Ed Ponsi's webinars, trade plans, and a bullish/bearish indicator for Gold on critical events. Join FXStreet Premium here.