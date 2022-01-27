The NZDUSD pair capitulated and could no longer resist the avalanche coming from the US dollar. The weekly chart leaves no doubts about the dominant force on this pair and its nearest future.
The most important support in years that we are talking about here isn’t coming just from a single factor. We have at least three, which explains, why it was crucial. First of all, the price was defending the 0.675 level (orange), which was an important resistance in 2019 and 2020. In addition, it was a 38,2% Fibonacci, which is very often a target for corrections. Lastly, the whole bearish correction from 2021 was shaped like a flag (green) and is around 0.675 where we had the lower line of the flag. Three important technical factors in one place. One could expect that this support will hold and ignite a new upswing, right?
Buyers were defending this support for weeks. It did not surrender just like that. Only this week allowed it to break and establish a long-term sell signal. The bears look pretty strong here. Only a comeback above the orange area would cancel the sell signal but currently, this scenario is not likely to happen.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide to 1.1150 area after mixed US data
EUR/USD continues to edge lower in the early American session and trades at its weakest level since June 2020 below 1.1150. The data from the US showed that the GDP expanded at a stronger pace than expected in Q4. On a negative note, Durable Goods Orders in December contracted by 0.9%.
GBP/USD slumps toward 1.3350, renews five-week lows
GBP/USD stays under constant bearish pressure on Thursday and trades at its lowest level since late December below 1.3370. Following the upbeat growth data from the US, the US Dollar Index is rising more than 0.7% on the day above 97.00.
Gold drops below key $1,800 area
Gold is already down more than 1% on a daily basis and trades below $1,800 for the first time since January 10. The unabated dollar strength following FOMC Chairman Powell's hawkish remarks continues to weigh heavily on the pair.
Crypto losses contained as markets rebound
BTC dipped in the US trading session after the Fed gave markets the message that they expect to make more rate hikes in 2022. Since then price action has been kept very much contained by bulls.
Tesla share price hits speed bump
The Tesla share price has been under pressure for most of this month, having fallen below its $1trn in market cap it has struggled to rally from the three month lows we saw earlier this week.