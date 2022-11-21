Watch the video for the key trading levels for the week ahead for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, and GBPUSD.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD remains pressured below 1.0300 amid notable US Dollar strength
EURUSD is trading under pressure below 1.0300 as risk-off sentiment intensified on surging covid cases and fresh lockdowns in China. The US Dollar cheers a flight to safety as well as hawkish Fed commentary. A light calendar ahead.
GBPUSD drops toward 1.1800 amid risk-aversion, USD buying
GBPUSD is kicking off the week on the wrong footing amid resurgent safe-haven demand for the US Dollar. China's covid woes-induced risk aversion weighs negatively on the higher-yielding Pound Sterling ahead of BoE policymaker Jon Cunliffe's speech.
Gold needs a daily close above $1,762 to confirm a bull flag Premium
Gold price is posting small losses so far this Monday, extending the previous week’s corrective mode from three-month highs at $1,787. A weekly close below the $1,750 psychological level combined with a renewed uptick in the USD has exerted downside pressure on Gold price at the start of the week.
FTX exploiter triggers weekend crash, here's what to expect from Bitcoin price
FTX exploiter has made bold moves over the weekend, triggering a market sell-off. If Bitcoin (BTC) price can bounce off the $15,550 support level it could trigger an 18% upswing to $18,784.
Uncertainty for the growth outlook remains high
This week, the first flash estimate of Eurozone PMI data for November will be published. In October, manufacturing sentiment in particular deteriorated significantly, suggesting a decline in manufacturing activity in the current fourth quarter.