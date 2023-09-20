RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
AUD/USD eases to 0.6450 after PBOC's status-quo
AUD/USD is easing to 0.6450, having failed to hold the rebound in the Asian session on Wednesday. The Aussie is weighed down by the PBOC's inaction. Market players await the highly-anticipated Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting for a fresh trading impetus.
USD/JPY trades sideways below 148.00 ahead of Fed decision
USD/JPY remains confined in a range below 148.00 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair failed to react to the verbal intervention from the Japanese top FX diplomat Kanda. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key Fed interest rate decision.
Gold consolidates below two-week high at $1,937, Fed decision eyed
Gold price consolidates below a two-week high, trading around $1,930 during the early hours of the Asian session on Wednesday. The price of yellow metal is under pressure due to improved US Treasury yields ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) decision.
Balancer frontend under attack
Balancer, an Ethereum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol has indicated that its frontend is under attack, urging users not to interact with its UI until further notice.
UK CPI Forecast: Inflation to reaccelerate in August on higher Oil prices
The United Kingdom’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) will release the high-impact Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Wednesday. The British inflation report is set to have a significant influence on the Bank of England’s (BoE) path forward on interest rates, eventually impacting the Pound Sterling valuations.