Overview
Currency pairs to the USD and JPY had a strong rally yesterday. Will the correction continue during Wednesday’s trading?
Read the updated key trading levels analysis for AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USD Index, and S&P 500 below:
- AUDJPY has rallied back to the 91.00 level.
- AUDUSD has rallied back to the 0.7030 daily resistance level.
- EURJPY has rallied back to the 136.49 daily resistance level.
- EURUSD has rallied back and closed above the 1.0522 monthly resistance level.
- GBPJPY has rallied back to 161.86 the 79% fib retracement level of the daily chart range.
- GBPUSD has rallied back to the 1.2500 level.
- NZDJPY has rallied back to the 82.49 monthly resistance level.
- NZDUSD has rallied back to the 0.6380 weekly resistance level.
- USDCAD has declined down to the 1.2800 level.
- USDJPY continues to consolidate at the 129.40 daily resistance level.
- USD Index has moved back below the 103.81 monthly resistance level.
- S&P 500 has rallied back just below the 4104 monthly resistance level.
