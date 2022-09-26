Watch the video for the key trading levels for the week ahead for AUD/JPY, AUD/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/JPY, and GBP/USD.
EUR/USD rises toward 0.9700 following earlier slump
EUR/USD has managed to erase its daily losses and turned flat on the day slightly below 0.9700 in the European morning. As investors await IFO surveys from Germany and mid-tier data releases from the US, the cautious market mood limit's the pair's upside.
GBP/USD rebounds from all-time lows, eyes on BoE
GBP/USD has recovered above 1.0700 from the all-time low it touched below 1.0400 earlier in the day. GBP bears move to sidelines amid market speculations that the Bank of England could consider an emergency rate hike to stop the currency's depreciation.
Gold gains traction, trades above $1,640 Premium
After having dropped to its weakest level in over two years below $1,630 during the Asian trading hours, gold staged a rebound and advanced beyond $1,640. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is up 2% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to gather further bullish momentum.
Cardano price could trap impatient investors before triggering an explosive move to $0.505
Cardano price shows a consolidation below a stable support level and has yet to reveal a directional bias. The ongoing range tightening will likely resolve as the US markets head to a fresh start this week.
Week Ahead: Euro eyes Italian elections and flash CPI, dollar may take a backseat
With the Fed meeting out of the way, a quieter week is on the horizon, barring of course any flare up of tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Either way, the spotlight will probably fall on the euro as far-right parties are expected to gain ground in Italy’s parliamentary election on Sunday.