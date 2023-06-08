European stocks ended the day relatively flat while tech is enjoying a bounce in the US on the back of a spike in jobless claims, perhaps an early sign of the labor market weakening.
A well-timed spike in US jobless claims
Jobless claims spiked last week in what could be the start of another trend higher after stabilizing over the last few months. Claims had been expected to rise much earlier than this but for one reason or another, they've stayed remarkably steady. It's also worth noting that this is only one release so unless it's backed up by more of the same, we can't read much into it. But the timing ahead of next week's Fed meeting is interesting as it may add just a tad more comfort to policymakers leaning towards holding rates steady.
Oil remains volatile but below pre-US regional banking crisis range
It's been a very choppy week in oil markets, with traders forced to digest the latest compromise deal from OPEC+ against the backdrop of more interest rate hikes and dampening prospects for the global economy. Resilience in the economy now is impressive but the longer it lasts, the more it will be met with higher interest rates that could ultimately deliver a harder landing.
That oil failed to break back into the band it was trading in between December and March despite a further cut from Saudi Arabia says everything about traders' views on the economy. Not to mention that it will infuriate the Saudis who have once more failed to manipulate the price higher. What more can they realistically do?
Brent has been firmly entrenched in the $70-$80 range for more than a month now and if Saudi Arabia can't get the rest of the alliance on board before the end of the year, you have to wonder what the bullish case for crude will be. Stronger growth is obviously one but that isn't exactly conducive to ongoing rate hikes and stubbornly high inflation.
Gold choppy ahead of US inflation and the Fed next week
Gold has also been very choppy in recent weeks with the lack of conviction in the economic data not helpful in tipping the balance one way or another. The yellow metal has broadly traded between $1,940 and $1,980 and traders may now have an eye on the US inflation data on Tuesday, a day before the Fed meeting.
These events may ultimately determine whether gold breaks higher once more with potential record high ambitions or continues to correct lower, having so far fallen almost 7% from the March highs.
Bitcoin reaping the rewards of safe haven status
It's been a rough week for the crypto space, with the SEC lawsuit against Binance and Coinbase causing significant uncertainty about what this means for exchanges and the coins traded on them. Of course, this was always likely at some stage with the two sides having not seen eye to eye in the past and this could ultimately lead to a clearer regulatory regime and less hostile environment in the future. But at what cost?
Bitcoin has held up surprisingly well, with crypto traders seemingly seeking out more established cryptos that appear relatively shielded from the SEC action in times of such uncertainty, rather than abandoning the space altogether. If the situation intensifies, that may change, but for now, bitcoin appears to be reaping the benefits of being cryptos safe haven.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0800 on renewed USD weakness
EUR/USD extended its daily advance and climbed above 1.0750 in the American session on Thursday. After the data from the US showed a significant 28,000 increase in the weekly jobless claims, the US Dollar (USD) came under heavy selling pressure, providing a boost to the pair.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2500 as US Dollar extends losses
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.2500 in the second half of the day. The US Dollar is having a hard time finding demand as investors lean toward a no change in the Fed's policy rate next week following the disappointing jobless claims data.
Gold: XAU/USD pressures highs around $1,970 Premium
XAU/USD posted a nice comeback after bottoming at $1,939.66 a troy ounce on Thursday, a fresh weekly low. The US Dollar traded with a soft tone since the beginning of the day but turned frankly negative within American trading hours.
Cardano, Solana TVLs hold up despite SEC security label
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) classified several tokens as securities in its recent lawsuits against leading crypto exchange platforms Binance and Coinbase.
MULN still bottomless, slide reaches $0.50
Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock is trading at $0.5050 on Thursday pre-market trading at the time of writing, which would set a new all-time when Wall Street opens its session.