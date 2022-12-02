Piers returns to the podcast to talk with me about the latest rise in US stocks following hints from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell that smaller rate hikes are coming. In fact, US stocks had their first streak of back-to-back monthly gains since 2021, with a gradual upward trend punctuated by a sharp rally on the last day of November.
We also discuss our thoughts on the upcoming OPEC+ meeting which comes amid the EU agreement to place a price cap on Russian seaborne oil. What will this mean for the price of oil? how might Saudi respond? and is the rising number of covid cases in China something to worry about?
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
