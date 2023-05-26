Share:

In this week’s episode of Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire is joined by renowned author Peter Grandich who offers a holistic approach to anchoring oneself to personal responsibility and financial decision-making in a world of debt reliance.

The precious metals experts examine whether the possible US debt default could ever be paid back in the end-of-the-dollar scenario and contemplate the changing behaviours of modern society in contrast to traditional norms and values.

