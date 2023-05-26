In this week’s episode of Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire is joined by renowned author Peter Grandich who offers a holistic approach to anchoring oneself to personal responsibility and financial decision-making in a world of debt reliance.
The precious metals experts examine whether the possible US debt default could ever be paid back in the end-of-the-dollar scenario and contemplate the changing behaviours of modern society in contrast to traditional norms and values.
Timestamps
-
00:00 Start
-
04:26 Peter Grandich's US perspective on the physical vs paper battle
-
07:50 The split in the gold market speculators
-
11:40 The end of the dollar - is it already happening?
-
17:10 Forget the technicals! Market behaviour is changing
-
20:25 The challenge to overcome: financial education
-
24:45 Collapse is inevitable
-
29:00 The issues surrounding debt
-
34:00 Are commercial real estate issues getting worse? YES
-
39:00 Is a lack of spirituality affecting personal finances?
-
46:30 The reasoning driving “Build Back Better”
This publication is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be a solicitation, offering or recommendation of any security, commodity, derivative, investment management service or advisory service and is not commodity trading advice. This publication does not intend to provide investment, tax or legal advice on either a general or specific basis.
