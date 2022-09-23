Intraday GBP/USD outlook - 1.1232

Although cable's weakness to 1.1242 in post-BoE New York trading Thursday following Intraday yen-led rebound from European fresh 37-year 1.1213 low to 1.1365 suggests correction over, range trading may continue in Asia before prospect of another fall later today.

Below 1.1213 would extend downtrend to 1.1177/80 while above 1.1375/80 may head back to 1.1300/05.