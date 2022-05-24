Intraday market moving news and views
GBP/USD outlook - 1.2590
Cable's intra-day rally above last Thur's near 2- week high of 1.2524 to 1.2600 in Europe suggests recent up move from May's 1.2156 trough would head to 1.2610/15 after consolidation, reckon May's 1.2638 peak should cap upside and yield correction 'later'.
As 1.2548 has contained retreat, hold long for 1.2610/20. Only below 1.2524 risks 1.2490/00.
