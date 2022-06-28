Intraday market moving news and views

Update Time: 28 Jun 2022 05:30GMT

EUR/USD outlook - 1.0579

Although euro's rise from New York low at 1.0555 and then brief break of last week's 1.0605 (Wednesday) high to a 2 -week top of 1.0614 in New York signals recent erratic up move from June's 1.0360 bottom has resumed, subsequent retreat on usd's rebound would bring consolidation.

Turn cautious buyer on dips and above 1.0614 may extend towards 1.0642.

Below 1.0550/55 risks 1.0515/20.