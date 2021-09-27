Intra-Day market moving news and views

Update Time: 28 Sept 2021 05:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 110.64.. Despite rising one tick above Friday's 110.79 high to an 11-week peak of 110.80 at Tokyo open, price falls on broad-based cross-buying in yen esp vs EUR and GBP, suggesting range trading is in store ahead of European open.

Intra-day brief break of Aug's 110.79 high together with expected rising US yields should push price to 111.11, then towards 111.65 later after consolidation, trading dlr from long side is recommended.

Bids are noted at 110.60-50 with some stops below 110.30 while offers are tipped at 110.75/80 with stops above there.

BoJ Gov. Kuroda will hold online meeting with Osaka business executives at 05:30GMT. Later, U.S. will release durable goods orders at 12:30GMT, then Dallas Fed mfg business index at 14:30GMT. We also have Chicago Fed President Evansn New York fed President Williams and Fed's Brainard speaking in New York session.