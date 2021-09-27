Intra-Day market moving news and views
Update Time: 28 Sept 2021 05:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 110.64.. Despite rising one tick above Friday's 110.79 high to an 11-week peak of 110.80 at Tokyo open, price falls on broad-based cross-buying in yen esp vs EUR and GBP, suggesting range trading is in store ahead of European open.
Intra-day brief break of Aug's 110.79 high together with expected rising US yields should push price to 111.11, then towards 111.65 later after consolidation, trading dlr from long side is recommended.
Bids are noted at 110.60-50 with some stops below 110.30 while offers are tipped at 110.75/80 with stops above there.
BoJ Gov. Kuroda will hold online meeting with Osaka business executives at 05:30GMT. Later, U.S. will release durable goods orders at 12:30GMT, then Dallas Fed mfg business index at 14:30GMT. We also have Chicago Fed President Evansn New York fed President Williams and Fed's Brainard speaking in New York session.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD treads water above 1.1700 amid German vote, weaker dollar
EUR/USD is hovering above 1.1700, better bid amid the dollar weakness, as the risk appetite returns on receding China Evergrande fears and the US stimulus optimism. Germany’s election results show a narrow win for SPDs but a coalition wrangling looms, capping the upside in the pair. US Durable Goods, Lagarde awaited.
GBP/USD licks its wounds below 1.3700 as Brexit underpins UK energy crisis
GBP/USD remains on the back below 1.3700, as Brexit concerns outweigh the market’s optimism. UK PM Johnson to consider using army to overcome petrol crisis, Britain suspends competition laws. Brexit results in workforce problems.
Gold battles $1,760 hurdle as USD pullback fades ahead of US data
Gold floats around $1,760, up 0.50% intraday, during the second consecutive daily upside ahead of Monday’s European session start. In doing so, the metal cheers US dollar weakness amid the risk-on mood.
Huobi to stop servicing Chinese users as China vows strict crackdown on crypto
A few months after the cryptocurrency mining ban in China, the country issued another update last week, reiterating that digital assets are banned and crypto exchanges are prohibited.
US Durable Goods Orders August: Retail Sales have led the way
The US consumer belied predictions that a slowing economy would cut into Retail Sales in August. Instead of falling 0.8% as forecast, sales jumped 0.7%. Sales outside of the production crippled auto sector were even stronger.