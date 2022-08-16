The Orwellian-named Inflation Reduction Act passed both houses of Congress and is now on its way to the White House for Joe Biden’s signature.
The politicians responsible for multi-trillion-dollar federal deficits and a Federal Reserve which is completely out of control plan to “reduce” inflation by spending another $700 billion they don’t have.
In other words, they plan to do more of the exact thing which makes every Federal Reserve Note worth less but claim credit for battling the price inflation wreaking havoc on Americans’ budgets.
The measure includes funding for a variety of climate and healthcare initiatives. Supporters of the bill still have the audacity to argue the measures will reduce expenses.
Skeptics aren’t buying it, but the Wall Street Journal reports:
“The Biden administration and Democrats have pushed back on those criticisms, arguing the package’s provisions would help lower some important costs for families, such as those for healthcare and prescription drugs.”
Maybe there are a few people who believe more government intervention will improve efficiency and control costs. Most know better.
The bill includes nearly $50 billion in funding for the IRS so it can hire 87,000 new bureaucrats. The Agency will more than double in size. IRS officials want at least some of these new people to be armed and ready to use lethal force while enforcing the tax code.
The Journal touches on the only believable argument for the bill’s ability to reduce inflation.
“Legislation that reduces the deficit could help cool inflation by reducing aggregate demand in the economy, economists said.”
Translated from economist-speak, this means Americans who are demoralized and intimidated by the IRS will pay more taxes while spending and investing less.
The IRS is notorious for its “guilty until proven innocent” posture toward taxpayers.
Under the leadership of Lois Lerner, the Agency had been weaponized against conservatives.
Trust in American institutions had already hit an all-time low. Confidence will likely take another leg down.
The move may drive the next wave of investors to have a look at s.
The political class isn’t planning to spend less in order to fight inflation. They prefer the most draconian approach of controlling prices – a reduction in aggregate demand. That is bad news for conventional assets, and stocks in particular.
Investors may begin searching for assets which are off the grid and less vulnerable to inflation and financial turmoil as well as snooping by the legions of new IRS enforcers.
The ownership of physical gold and silver products is not tracked in centralized databases.
And in the vast majority of circumstances, dealers are not required to file any IRS forms on customers who buy or sell precious metals. Taxpayers must track their own gains and losses and report them accordingly.
Money Metals Exchange and its staff do not act as personal investment advisors for any specific individual. Nor do we advocate the purchase or sale of any regulated security listed on any exchange for any specific individual. Readers and customers should be aware that, although our track record is excellent, investment markets have inherent risks and there can be no guarantee of future profits. Likewise, our past performance does not assure the same future. You are responsible for your investment decisions, and they should be made in consultation with your own advisors. By purchasing through Money Metals, you understand our company not responsible for any losses caused by your investment decisions, nor do we have any claim to any market gains you may enjoy. This Website is provided “as is,” and Money Metals disclaims all warranties (express or implied) and any and all responsibility or liability for the accuracy, legality, reliability, or availability of any content on the Website.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD loses recovery momentum after testing 1.0200
EUR/USD has lost its momentum after having climbed toward 1.0200 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. As investors wait for the FOMC to release the minutes of its July meeting, the dollar consolidates its daily gains, allowing the pair to hold above 1.0150.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2050 area ahead of FOMC Minutes
GBP/USD has reversed its direction after having recovered toward 1.2100 in the second half of the day on Wednesday and retreated toward 1.2050. The risk-averse market environment makes it difficult for the pair to gain traction as focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold pushes lower toward $1,760 as US yields extend rally
Gold continues to decline toward $1,760 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Before the FOMC releases the July meeting minutes, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 3% on the day above 2.9%, weighing heavily on XAU/USD.
Will the FOMC minutes make or break Bitcoin’s uptrend?
Ahead of the FOMC minutes release Bitcoin withdrawal from exchanges continued. Proponents expect the market to react to signs Fed members will continue with more aggressive interest rate hikes, increasing the pressure on Bitcoin price.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!