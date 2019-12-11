FXStreet Team FXStreet Team
FXStreet

Indian Rupee Price News and Forecast: USD/INR seesaws around five-week low, all eyes on Fed decision

ANALYSIS |

USD/INR Technical Analysis: Five-month rising trendline breached

USD/INR has breached a five-month uptrend line and could bring in deeper support levels into play with the daily chart indicators reporting bearish conditions. The pair closed at 70.90 on Monday, violating the trendline connecting July 11 and Nov. 1 lows and dropped further to 70.77 on Tuesday, cementing the breakdown. 

The 14-day relative strength index is hovering in bearish territory below 50 and the MACD histogram is printing deeper bars below the zero line – a sign of strengthening downside momentum

Read more ...

USD/INR seesaws around five-week low, all eyes on Fed decision

With the USD/INR pair sellers catching a breath around five weeks’ low, the quote seesaws near 70.84 amid initial Indian market trading on Wednesday.

The pair has recently been on the fall as the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) surprise hold pushed back calls of further rate cuts from the Asian central bank. Market reports of increased corporate inflows should have contributed to the pair’s declines. Even so, doubts surrounding the Indian economic growth, fiscal slippages and inflation numbers prevail.

Read more ...

USD/INR

Overview
Today last price 70.803
Today Daily Change -0.0172
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 70.8202
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 71.59
Daily SMA50 71.2704
Daily SMA100 71.1395
Daily SMA200 70.2474
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 71.18
Previous Daily Low 70.785
Previous Weekly High 71.98
Previous Weekly Low 71.1775
Previous Monthly High 72.37
Previous Monthly Low 70.4975
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 70.9359
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 71.0291
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.6768
Daily Pivot Point S2 70.5334
Daily Pivot Point S3 70.2818
Daily Pivot Point R1 71.0718
Daily Pivot Point R2 71.3234
Daily Pivot Point R3 71.4668

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Analysis feed

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD pares early losses, all eyes on FOMC, UK election

GBP/USD pares early losses, all eyes on FOMC, UK election

GBP/USD tries to overcome market pessimism spread through the YouGov MRP poll. The recent polls tilt towards a hung parliament, Tories get broad criticism. The US Fed’s dot plot, Powell’s speech will be the key to watch.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD: Dec. 4 high is key resistance, focus on Fed rate decision

EUR/USD: Dec. 4 high is key resistance, focus on Fed rate decision

The Dec. 4 high of 1.1116 is the level to beat for the EUR bulls. The Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to keep rates unchanged. Dollar to take a beating if the Fed cites higher inflation as a prerequisite for a rate hike.

EUR/USD News

Forex Today: Shirking majority for Johnson, Fed to stand pat through 2020?

Forex Today: Shirking majority for Johnson, Fed to stand pat through 2020?

Forex today witnessed some volatility early in Wednesday’s Asian trading, in the face of increased odds of a hung UK parliament and New Zealand’s (NZ) Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Update while uncertainty on the Dec 15. US tariffs kept the moves in check.

Read more

Gold stalls two-day winning streak on the Fed day, trade jitters continue

Gold stalls two-day winning streak on the Fed day, trade jitters continue

Gold prices register a mild loss of -0.05% while hovering below $ 1465 on Wednesday. The yellow metal seems to have lacked buying interest ahead of the key monetary policy meeting by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).

Gold News

USD/JPY: 200-hour EMA questions immediate rising trend-channel

USD/JPY: 200-hour EMA questions immediate rising trend-channel

USD/JPY recently took a U-turn from 200-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Even so, it stays well within the two-day-old rising trend-channel formation. The pair trades around 108.75 at the press time on Wednesday.

USD/JPY News

Forex Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures