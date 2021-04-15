NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZDUSD is trading at 0.7146; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7090 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7315. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6975. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6895.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USDCAD is trading at 1.2518; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.2545 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.2315. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2605. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2710.
Brent
Brent is trading at 66.36; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 64.25 and then resume moving upwards to reach 72.25. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the Triangle pattern; the target of the pattern materialization is at 69.40. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 61.85. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 60.05. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 67.45.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slips from highs as investors await US Retail Sales
EUR/USD has backed down from the highs near 1.20 as the dollar benefits from the Fed's upbeat mood. All eyes are on US Retail Sales, which are set to leap.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 ahead of US data, Brexit meeting
GBP/USD is edging up toward 1.38, reversing its previous falls in tense trading ahead of all-important US retail sales. A Brexit-related meeting on Northern Ireland is also eyed.
Bitcoin on-chain data shows BTC is reaching “peak hype”
Bitcoin’s on-chain data suggest a short-term correction may be needed before Bitcoin could continue its price rally. Market sentiment toward Bitcoin poses a major concern for the cryptocurrency, indicating it is approaching “peak hype.”
XAU/USD looks to retest $1750 as USD bounce fizzles ahead of US Retail Sales
Gold is breaking higher as the US dollar rebound loses steam. The US Treasury yields retreat ahead of the Retail Sales release. XAU/USD is teasing symmetrical triangle breakout on the 1H chart.
Coinbase (COIN) closes down 14% from the $381 opening price, what next?
After a dream debut for the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) on Nasdaq at $381, the shares rallied as high as $429.54. Although the upswing failed to sustain, as Bitcoin fell from record highs and tech stocks tumbled across the board.