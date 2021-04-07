EUR/USD, "Euro vs US Dollar"
The pair is trading above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.1825 is expected, followed by growth to 1.1995. The growth will be additionally supported by a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario will no longer be valid if the lower border of the Cloud is broken and the quotations close under 1.1725, which will mean further falling to 1.1635. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the bearish channel and securing above 1.1905.
AUD/CAD, "Australian Dollar vs Canadian Dollar"
The currency pair is trading at 0.9635 above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.9605 is expected, followed by growth to 0.9755. The growth will additionally be confirmed by a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel that the buyers have broken away upwards confidently. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.9515, which will entail further falling to 0.9425.
USD/CAD, "US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar"
The currency pair is trading above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.2555 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2835. The growth will be supported by a bounce off the support level. The scenario will be canceled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.2455, which will mean further falling to 1.2365. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securinh above 1.2645.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains amid upbeat PMIs, ahead of Biden, Fed minutes
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.1850 as investors cheer a better vaccination schedule in Europe and upbeat Services PMIs. President Biden is set to provide an update about the infrastructure plan and the Fed's minutes may shed light on the bank's next moves.
GBP/USD clings to 1.38 as Britain begins using Moderna vaccine
GBP/USD is trading around 1.38, consolidating its losses and unable to take advantage of the dollar's retreat. The UK begins using Moderna's vaccines, expanding its campaign. Upbeat data underpins both currencies.
XAU/USD bulls turn cautious ahead of FOMC minutes
A combination of factors prompted some selling around gold on Wednesday. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and exerted some pressure. Wednesday’s key focus will remain on the release of the FOMC meeting minutes.
Ripple recaptures $1 mark amid a discovery hearing win
Ripple Labs won in a discovery hearing that would force the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) to hand over its internal documents on Bitcoin and Ethereum. The XRP price has since risen 23.4% in the past 24 hours, trading above $1.
FOMC Minutes March 16-17 Preview: Growth without inflation?
Can a fast-growing US economy replace its pandemic labor casualties without triggering a response from the Federal Reserve? Markets looking for any hint that the Fed is considering curtailing bond purchases.