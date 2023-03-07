FX markets have opened the week on a steady footing, buoyed by a strong end to last week from equities and appearing to shake off a slightly lower-than-expected growth target from China. This week's focus will very much be on central bankers and activity data - the highlights being Jay Powell's testimony (Tuesday/Wednesday) plus US jobs growth (Friday/Saturday).
USD: How strong is the US economy and what will the Fed do about it?
This week, my focus will be on activity data and the speeches from the Federal Reserve. On Friday/Saturday, I'll be keeping an eye on the release of the US jobs data for February, which will give me a better idea of whether January's surge was a fluke or not. My analysis suggests that it might have been due to seasonal adjustment factors, but I'm not completely certain. Before the jobs data, I'll be checking out Wednesday's JOLTS and ADP data to see if the tight labor market conditions in the US are easing up.
The other important event this week will be the testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to the Senate on Tuesday/Wednesday and the House on Wednesday/Thursday. Powell will be discussing the Fed's semi-annual monetary policy report, which was released last Friday. I'm interested in hearing his thoughts on re-accelerating the pace of hikes to 50bp from 25bp and any indication on what the terminal rate might be. I think that an upward revision to the Dot Plots will discourage investors from aggressively re-establishing dollar short positions.
There are also central bank policy meetings in Japan, Australia, Canada, and Poland this week. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is the only one expected to hike rates (+25bp). However, Friday's Bank of Japan (BoJ) meeting will be interesting as well as today's release of Japanese wage data for January. If the BoJ widens its 10-year JGB target band on Friday, it would be a big surprise and drag USD/JPY lower.
Overall, I don't expect too much support for the dollar this week, despite the slightly lower-than-expected Chinese growth target for 2023 at 5.0%. Equities are holding up well despite last week's rise in bond yields, providing a little support to pro-cyclical currencies. I predict that it will be another range-bound week for the dollar, with DXY trading in a 104.00-105.50 range, and local stories might win out.
EUR: ECB helps build the 1.05 EUR/USD floor
The European Central Bank has been vocal about a 50bp hike at the 16 March meeting, which the market has taken as a done deal. However, pricing a further 150bp of tightening by year-end seems a little aggressive. Nonetheless, this tough talk has kept the EURUSD interest rate differential supported at the short end of the market, and the 1.05 support zone for EUR/USD has firmed up this month. I predict that EUR/USD will probably end March in the 1.07/1.08 area.
Today, I predict that EUR/USD will trade well inside a 1.0600-1.0700 range.
GBP: Steady sterling this week
It's hard to see what could cause a breakout in sterling this week. Even progress on the Windsor Framework deal is unlikely to have a significant impact. Last week, we heard from Bank of England heavyweights Andrew Bailey and Huw Pill, and we don't expect this week's BoE speakers to move the needle on market pricing of the BoE cycle. Overall, I anticipate that EUR/GBP will stay within a 0.8800-0.8900 range, while GBP/USD will be affected by the major events on the US calendar this week.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0700 ahead of Fed Powell’s testimony
EUR/USD is keeping its range play intact below 1.0700 in the early European morning. The pair is helped by a cautiously optimistic market mood. Traders give up on the US Dollar amid weaker US Treasury yields ahead of Fed Chair Powell's testimony.
GBP/USD clings to gains near 1.2050 amid weaker USD
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2050, sustaining the rebound ahead of the London open. Renewed Brexit concerns, as DUP seeks consultation on the post-Brexit deal, could limit the upside in the pair, despite a broadly weaker US Dollar. Powell's testimony is in focus.
Will Gold defend 21 DMA at $1,843 on Fed Chair Powell? Premium
Gold price is resuming the recent uptrend toward the three-week high of $1,858 on Tuesday, reversing a temporary drop seen a day before. The United States Dollar (USD) is licking its wounds, as traders refrain to place any fresh bets ahead of the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony.
Bitcoin price could easily slide 7%, but will BTC bulls sit by idly?
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows a clear sign of consolidation below the long-term consolidation structure. While the bearish outlook has not yet been confirmed, bulls should not rest, knowing that another crash could occur soon.
How strong is the US economy and what will the Fed do about it?
FX markets have opened the week on a steady footing, buoyed by a strong end to last week from equities and appearing to shake off a slightly lower-than-expected growth target from China. This week's focus will very much be on central bankers and activity data - the highlights being Jay Powell's testimony plus US jobs growth.